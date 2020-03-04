Jimmie Johnson to be grand marshal, Voices of Service to sing national anthem at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Before the green flag drops on this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and Voices of Service will play key roles in the pre-race festivities.

Johnson – who is making his final start at Atlanta Motor Speedway as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor – will be the grand marshal of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 15. That means once the field of starters for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 have strapped into their cars, Johnson will give the command to start engines from the cockpit of his No. 48 Chevrolet.

When the 500-mile race begins, Johnson will be pursuing his sixth victory on the historic 1.54-mile oval. Johnson’s five victories at AMS are the most among active drivers.

Before Johnson utters the most famous words in motorsports, Voices of Service will perform Sunday’s National Anthem. Popularized by their appearance on America’s Got Talent, Voices of Service is an acapella group composed of veteran and active military service members.

AMS PR