Off Track Fan Events and Attractions Add to the Sebring Experience

It’s not just the on-track action that keeps fans coming back to America’s oldest sports car endurance race.

The 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, March 21, is the culmination of four days of jaw-dropping, spine-tingling sports car racing on the famed track that originated from a WWII B-17 combat crew training base. Preceded on Friday by the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) 1000 Miles of Sebring, plus two races on Thursday, there’s no lack of action on the 3.74-mile, 17-turn ribbon of concrete and asphalt.

Sebring is legendary for being a fan-friendly event, where children 12 and under are admitted free and all spectators have access to the competitor paddock. Several fan attractions also help make Sebring one of the best entertainment values in motorsports.

The activity kicks-off on Tuesday, March 17 at the IMSA Fan Fest in Historic Downtown Sebring from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring a parade of race car transporters, the Fan Fest is a free event offering entertainment for the entire family. Several drivers including Team Penske’s Ricky Taylor, Corvette Racing’s Oliver Gavin and defending champion and three-time Sebring winner Pipo Derani will be on hand for autographs.



The Transporter Parade is a highlight of the IMSA Fan Fest on

Tuesday, March 17, in Historic Downtown Sebring.

Gates at Sebring International Raceway open to the public at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18. The 348-acre raceway quickly turns into a city as devoted fans who have been waiting in line over two weeks rush to access their favorite viewing spots. Practice sessions begin Wednesday and it’s a great time to watch the teams set up in the paddock.

The Fan Zone on the famous Midway, the hub of activity at Sebring, opens Wednesday and includes manufacturer displays, merchandise vendors and a wide selection of food and beverages. Also open daily beginning Wednesday is the Gallery of Legends display featuring several legendary race cars from Sebring’s seven decades of racing history.

New at Sebring this year is the Esports Zone, located between the WEC and IMSA Paddocks. Open daily with free access to all fans, 10 racing simulators will be in operation featuring the Le Mans Esports Series.

Thursday’s highlights include an autograph session for drivers competing in the Alan Jay 120 Michelin Pilot Challenge race. The Party Zone, located on The Midway, opens Thursday featuring games and live entertainment. Things really heat up at the Party Zone with several live bands both Friday and Saturday.

Two autograph sessions are planned Friday, starting with drivers from the FIA World Endurance Championship at 9:45 a.m. in the WEC Paddock. Drivers competing in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will gather at 10:45 am in the IMSA Paddock for an autograph session.

The first of two Fan Grid Walk takes place Friday at 11:10 a.m. in the WEC Pit Lane prior to the start of the 1000 Miles of Sebring. Fans will have a chance to mingle with drivers and crew and get a closeup look at the spectacular prototypes and GT cars.



The Grid Walks enables all fans to get up close to the cars prior to the race.

For Corvette fans, a special seminar honoring the ‘Evolution of Corvette Racing’ will be held at the Seven-Sebring Raceway Hotel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The event is open to all race fans, but seating is limited so it is suggested you arrive early. Entry to the hotel will be through the Midway gate.

The Fan Grid Walk for Saturday’s 12-hour classic begins at 9:15 a.m. in the IMSA Pit Lane. After the race, fans will be treated to fireworks and everyone is invited to watch the Victory Lane celebration in the Paddock.

Tickets are available at sebringraceway.com or at the gate.