Bristol Motor Speedway to assist middle Tennessee community following devastating tornados

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that it will begin collecting donations of much needed essential supplies starting Wednesday morning to assist those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Nashville and Middle Tennessee.



A tractor trailer provided by Food City will be parked in a central location at the BMS North Entrance lot and will be accepting items from the list below beginning tomorrow morning from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The truck will be accepting donations from Wednesday through Friday.



* Bottled water

* Cleaning supplies

* Box cutters

* Non-perishable food items

* Toiletries

* Snack food items

* Trash bags

* Gloves



Following the donation period, the items will be transported via the Food City tractor trailer to the Holy Rosary Church on Graylynn Drive in Nashville, Tennessee. The church will be partnering with the American Red Cross to distribute the items to those in need.



If you would like to help financially, please consider making a donation to the following:

If you would like to volunteer, please register at Hands On Nashville: hon.org.



Additionally, Bristol Motor Speedway is partnering with the Marsh Regional Blood Center and East Tennessee State University (ETSU) to collect blood donations during its March 4 blood drive at ETSU between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Culp Center. Donors may also give at any of the area Marsh Regional Blood Centers. Donations will be on standby to augment supply for our friends affected by the tornadoes in Middle Tennessee. For more information please visit marshblood.com.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this terrible tragedy, and just as we’ve done in the past when we see a neighbor in need we want to lend a helping hand,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We’re grateful to our partners and friends in the community for rallying together to help support all of those affected recently by the devastating tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.”

BMS PR