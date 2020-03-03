SCC Laps for Charity, Goodguys Lone Star Nationals highligh busy March public events schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway is synonymous with premier motorsports action and entertainment, recognized worldwide as a showcase for NASCAR and INDYCAR racing since 1997, but there's also a wide variety of other great spectator events that take place throughout the year at No Limits, Texas.

Though primary focus is on the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, March 27-29, which kicks off the speedway's 24th major events season, there's also a full slate of events and activities in March to both watch and participate.

Speedway Children's Charities Texas Chapter Laps for Charity

Experience the thrill of driving your personal vehicle around the 1.5-mile speedway oval all to benefit Speedway Children's Charities Texas Chapter. The fundraising event is open to all licensed drivers over the age of 18 and passengers must be at least six years old. The Laps for Charity event is scheduled for Sat., March 7, and runs from 5-9 p.m.

After making laps, celebrate with a picture taken in Victory Lane. A $40 pre-event donation provides three laps around the track and a Laps for Charity T-shirt, and then the opportunity to enjoy a car show, live music, food and beverages. Price will increase to $50 the day of the event and additional sets of laps are $30 each. Go to www.speedwaycharities.org/ texas for further information.

Terrain Race

Test your strength, stamina and determination at the March 7 Terrain Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Races are based on a 5k structure of mud, walls, ropes, monkey bars and more than 15 other examples of obstacles and unique terrain. The 5K race is for competitors 7-and-older and there's even a half-mile Mini Monkey Run for kids 2-10. At the end of the day, there will be plenty of time to share your experiences with fellow competitors, friends and family while enjoying delicious food and thinking of the immensity of the accomplishment you were able to achieve. There are 40 Terrain Races around the United States from March to December and it all starts at Texas Motor Speedway. Go to www.terrainrace.com to sign up and for further information.





Premier Gun Show

With 225 tables of guns, ammo, knives, shooting supplies and militaria, the Premier Gun Show has what you are looking for. The public is invited to buy, trade or sell. General admission is $8 (cash only) or can be purchased online for $7. Weekend passes are $12 cash only. Admission for children 11-and-under and uniformed peace officers is free. Parking is also free of charge. The Premier Gun Show will be located in the south competition garage building located in the infield of Texas Motor Speedway. The Premier Gun Show runs Sat., March 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go to www.PremierGunShows.com for further information.





Goodguys 10th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals

Come experience America's Favorite Car Show March 13-15 to kick off the 2020 Goodguys event season with some high-banked hot roddin' as Goodguys cruises to Texas Motor Speedway for a three-day automotive extravaganza. This Texas-sized automotive event features more than 2,000 hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks, and classics from 1987-and-older. Plus, Goodguys and LMC Truck have teamed up to add an all-new truck showcase, all-truck AutoCross shootout, truck-only vendors on top of over 100 vendor and commercial exhibits, a giant swap meet and Cars 4 Sale Corral, Goodguys AutoCross timed racing competition, Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition, a burnout competition and more. Also, late model American-made or American-powered muscle cars, customs and trucks are welcome on March 15th for the Spectre Performance All American Sunday. Gates open each day at 8 a.m. Go to www.Goodguys.com for further information.

We Are Mopar Car Show

The We Are Mopar Car Show kicks off its 2020 show season on the high-banked turns at Texas Motor Speedway. Bring your family and friends and join WAM for an "everything's-bigger-in-Texas" event featuring more than 2,300 classic and modern Mopar's from all over the country. Take advantage of all the activities available at one of the elite Mopar events in the nation. Gates open Sat., March 21 at 10 a.m.

For ticket information on the March 27-29 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend and all Texas Motor Speedway events, contact the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500 or online at.