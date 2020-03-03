Phoenix Raceway's O'Reilly Auto Parts pre-race party featuring exciting entertainment, Guinness World Record attempt ahead of Fanshield 500

Prior to the on-track excitement of the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, March 8, the O’Reilly Pre-Race Party will feature a robust lineup of entertainment to rev-up the crowd. Headlining the party will be fan-favorite and Arizona-native Harry Luge. A well-known local country music artist, Luge is lauded for his gritty nature and powerhouse vocals.

Accompanying Luge’s performance prior to the race, a Guinness World Record attempt will also be part of Sunday’s celebration on the pre-race stage. Champion wrestler and FanShield 500 Honorary Race Official, Anthony Robles, will attempt to break the record for most pull-ups in one minute with an 80 lb. pack.

Sunday morning will also feature performances from DJ Valentine and BOOM! Percussion drumline. Guest announcer and local radio personality Mountain Man Jay will introduce the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and just prior to the firing of engines for the FanShield 500, “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by actor and vocalist Skylar Astin, star of NBC’s hit “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” World-renowned Luke Air Force Base will present the colors during Astin’s national anthem performance as well as the flyover featuring four F-35 combat jets.

On Saturday, March 7, ahead of the LS Tractor 200, NASCAR Acceleration Nation reporter and freshman at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication, Andrew Kurland, will introduce the stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series as they are paired with outstanding young individuals from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Phoenix. Deer Valley High School’s AZ 802nd Air Force JROTC will present the nation’s colors as Desert Edge High School Choir performs the national anthem.

Friday evening’s General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series Race will be preceded by a national anthem performance from 15-year-old local high school student Haylee Wilkins and the AMR Color Guard presenting the nation’s colors.

Tickets and INfield access to the upcoming FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, March 6-8, are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223), or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

Phoenix Raceway PR