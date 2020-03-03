“Back Porch Smokers” Claim Best Overall at Talladega Superspeedway’s 15th Annual AWF Wild Game Cook-Off

The incredible turnout was just as fantastic as the mouthwatering food that was prepared for the 15th annual Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Wild Game Cook-Off this past Saturday, Feb. 29, which was held in the massive BIG BILL’S open-air social club, located in the new Talladega Garage Experience.

A total of 47 Alabama cook-off teams brought their best recipes to the table and went head-to-head, preparing delicious dishes in the NASCAR Cup Series Garage at the historic 2.66-mile track. For the second consecutive year, the Back Porch Smokers claimed the top prize of “Best Overall” with their dish – Iron Skillett Delight. The cook team (Talladega, AL) consisting of Cody Bishop, Jared Bishop, Nate Willis, and Mike Lowrance will be invited to the state finals held in Millbrook, AL on August 8, to compete for the title of AWF 2020 Wild Game Cook-Off State Champion.

The winning teams were determined by some of the state’s most recognizable voices, faces and those with bi-lines who served as judges. They included: Jim Dunaway & Ryan Brown (WJOX 94.5 The Roundtable Co-Hosts); Chris Breece (CBS 42 TV); Matt Murphy & Andrea Lindenberg (Talk 99.5 Matt and Aunie Hosts); Greg Burgess (The Rick and Bubba Show Host); Mike Dubberly (FOX6 TV); Guy Rawlings, Rick Karle & Lisa Crane (NBC 13 TV); Jeff Speegle (ABC 33/40 TV); Anthony Cook (Anniston Star/Daily Home); DJ Ricky Aaron (106.9 The Eagle personality); Adam Schwartz & Talia Lin (It’s a Southern Thing); and Madison Reeves (iHeartMedia’s 102.5 The Bull, 103.7 The Q personality).

Other division cook-off winners included:

Fish Division:

First Place – Lumbee Smokers (Trinity, AL) consisting of Bracy Cummings Jr., Bracy Cummings Sr., Derrick Cummings, and Tim Borden cooking True Grit

Game Division:

First Place – Wild Luck (Ashland, AL) consisting of Carrie Estes, Cliff Estes, Susie Henson, and Kenny Henson cooking Sauced Wabb Pizza

Fowl Division:

First Place – Back Porch Smokers (Talladega, AL) consisting of Cody Bishop, Jared Bishop, Nate Willis and Mike Lowrance cooking Iron Skillett Delight

Youth Division:

First Place – Jr. Critter Cookers (Talladega, AL) consisting of Coty Taylor and Coltyn Taylor cooking Talladega Twinkis

Pot Luck Division:

First Place – Hog Heaven (Hartselle, AL) consisting of Jody Wynn cooking Buck & Eggs

CMP (Civilian Marksmanship Program) Best Presentation: First Bank of Alabama

Representatives from the Alabama Army National Guard presented the People’s Choice award to Back Porch Smokers.

The purpose of AWF Wild Game Cook-Offs are to supply a place for AWF members to interact, for non-members to learn more about the AWF, and to provide the opportunity to raise funds to support AWF and its programs and projects. The cook-offs also demonstrate that sportsmen/women utilize the wild game and fish they harvest and cook it with care, skill and expertise to produce great table fare.

The Alabama Wildlife Federation, established by sportsmen in 1935, is the state’s oldest and largest citizens’ conservation organization. The mission of the Alabama Wildlife Federation, a 501©3 non-profit group supported by membership dues and donations, is to promote conservation and wise use of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources as a basis for economic and social prosperity. To learn more about the Alabama Wildlife Federation, including membership details, programs and projects, visit www.alabamawildlife.org or by phone at 1-800-822-WILD.

NASCAR action returns to Talladega Superspeedway for its spring tripleheader weekend, April 24-26. The General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series will kick off the action-packed weekend on Friday, April 24. The MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event is set for Saturday, April 25, with the weekend's anchor event, the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday, April 26. The one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience will also be making its spring debut during the race weekend, which features “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities with an array of fan activities for all ages. For more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR