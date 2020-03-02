New car intros to highlight teams and their flashy cars during AMS pre-race

During this year’s NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway race fans will get a better look at the slick machines that will race on the high banks as they roll onto the grid for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

As part of its 20 in 20 Initiative, AMS is adding car introductions to its slate of pre-race activities. As teams push their cars from the garage to pit road they will make a grand entrance in front of the crowd before taking their position on the starting grid.

“The cars in our sport are as iconic as the drivers that pilot them,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “With these car introductions we’re adding an exciting opportunity for race fans to get closer to these awesome machines and packing even more value into the pre-race experience.”

The new car introductions will compliment a host of other pre-race activities available to fans with a pre-race pit pass, including stage-front access to a performance by rising country music star Chris Lane, driver introductions, and more on Sunday, March 15.

A limited number of Sunday-only pre-race pit passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $100, while a three-day weekend pre-race pit pass is just $125 per person. Sunday-only pre-race passes for kids 12 and under are $50. A grandstand or infield ticket is required for each pre-race pit pass holder.

Pre-race car introductions are the 19th enhancement come from Atlanta Motor Speedway’s “20 in 20” initiative. All told, the Speedway will announce 20 individual enhancements to increase fan value and the overall enjoyment of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend.

Tickets for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway March 13-15 are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR