Marshall Tucker Band to headline Food City 500 pre-race concert

The legendary Marshall Tucker Band will perform prior to the milestone 60th running of the Food City 500 on Sunday April 5th as the official pre-race concert headliner, it was announced today by Bristol Motor Speedway officials. The group will take the stage at 12:20 p.m. during the BMS Pre-Race Pit Stop, a festive party held on the main stage in the center of the infield, facing the front-stretch grandstands.



“We’re thrilled to announce The Marshall Tucker Band as the pre-race concert for the Food City 500,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “This group essentially invented Southern Rock and their massive following of fans continues to flock to their national concert tour every year. Most can sing their iconic songs by heart.”



The Marshall Tucker Band got its start in Spartanburg, S.C. and wowed critics and influenced major country acts like Alabama, The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad, and Travis Tritt, among others, with its definitive blend of rock, rhythm & blues, jazz, country, and gospel.



Now, thanks to the expanding scope of today's music, a new generation of fans is learning what the rest of their fans have known for so long – that good music knows no boundaries. Along the way, the band has recorded more than 20 studio albums, three DVDs, numerous live albums and many compilations.



Original band member Doug Gray continues to lead the current group of fine musicians, winning new young fans as well as satisfying the loyal fans of several generations. With hit singles like "Heard It In a Love Song," "Fire On The Mountain," "Can't You See," and "Take The Highway," The Marshall Tucker Band earned seven gold and three platinum albums while they were on the Capricorn Records label.



During the ’90s, the group scored four hit singles on Billboard's country chart and one on Billboard's gospel chart. Their music has also been featured on the soundtracks of movies such as Smokey and the Bandit, Blow, The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper, Shipwrecked, Crank 2, Don’t Mess with Zohan, Stop Loss, Swing Vote, Taking Chance and many others as well as many TV Shows.



The Marshall Tucker Band continues to be played on classic rock and country radio, and they have never stopped touring. More than 40 years after forming, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to perform more than 130 live dates each year.



To purchase Pre-Race Pit Stop passes as well as reserved seat tickets for the Food City 500, please call 423-BRISTOL or buy them online at www.BRISTOLTIX.com. The Pre-Race Pit Stop pass is an exclusive add-on experience available to Food City 500 ticket holders (ages 12 and older) that provides several amenities, including a Cold Pass for infield access, opportunity to see the teams, cars and haulers up close, access to Food City 500 pre-race ceremonies including the pre-race concert as well as driver intros.



Bristol Motor Speedway officials are making it easier than ever for families to enjoy the weekend. Kids’ tickets (12 and under) and adult tickets are free for Fun Friday, where race teams in all three featured racing series will hit the high banks to make critical practice laps. On Saturday, fans will be treated to Bush’s Beans Qualifying for both Cup and Xfinity Series and an amazing racing double-header featuring the Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the ARCA Menards Series East Zombie Auto 150 race. Saturday’s tickets for adults start at $30 and are free for kids 12 and under. On Sunday, adult tickets start at $48 for the Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race through the special Jimmie Johnson ticket package that includes a Q&A with the seven-time champ and kids’ tickets start at $10. For all races, each child must have a physical ticket in hand to enter the gates. The Bristol Motor Speedway ticket office is the only authorized location that can produce the free kids’ tickets.

BMS PR