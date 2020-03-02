Chicagoland Speedway welcomes back the carnival for its NASCAR summer festival weekend

Chicagoland Speedway announced today that the Carnival will return to the NASCAR Summer Festival Weekend June 18-21. Fans will be able to enjoy the Carnival free of charge with a NASCAR race ticket.

The Carnival will once again be located in Champions Park, the ultimate pre-race fan experience, boasting a park-like atmosphere featuring weekend-long live entertainment and interactive displays. Family-friendly rides, multiple youth attractions and games including bumper cars, a Tilt-A-Whirl, and Ferris wheel will be free for all fans with any valid race ticket during Champions Park hours, Friday through Sunday.

“It’s our on-going mission to deliver an incredibly memorable guest experience to our fans and the compelling off-the-track content we feature throughout the event weekend plays a vital role in that commitment,” said Chicagoland Speedway President, Scott Paddock. “The inclusion of a Carnival is a perfect complement to our NASCAR Summer Festival Weekend thematic.”

“Fantasy Amusement Company is once again excited to partner with Chicagoland Speedway during their NASCAR Summer Festival Weekend,” said Fantasy Amusements President of Bill Johnson. “Free rides for all race ticket holders is a great addition to the family-friendly atmosphere and we look forward to some beautiful weather.”

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Chicagoland Speedway will take place June 18-21. The NASCAR Summer Festival Weekend will kick off with the ARCA Menards Series followed by the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will culminate with the NASCAR Cup Series

