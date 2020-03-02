Bojangles' Announces New Relationship With Speedway Motorsports

Today, Bojangles’ and Speedway Motorsports are officially unveiling a new relationship that will engage racing fans during the NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Bojangles’ is revving up the partnership’s engine by giving fans the chance to win a VIP experience to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip500 on March 15.

“Race fans have always been important to Bojangles’, and we look forward to shaking and biscuit baking our way through this season with them in Atlanta and Charlotte,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Bojangles’. “This giveaway is just the first way we’ll use this partnership to invite fans to join us as we Bo racing!”

Fans can register to win the VIP experience at www.bojangles.com/ams, and the one-of-a-kind prize package includes:

Four race tickets;

Hot Passes and Victory lane access;

AMS and Bojangles’ swag bag, featuring a $50 Bojangles’ gift card; and

Pace car rides.

The lucky winner will be notified by email on March 9.

The agreement between Bojangles’ and Speedway Motorsports is a three-year deal, extending through the 2022 season.

“With a significant presence in Atlanta and Charlotte, Bojangles’ is an important neighbor to both our tracks and a staple among NASCAR fans, so we’re thrilled to secure their partnership for the next three seasons,” said Kevin Camper, chief sales officer of Speedway Motorsports.

Bojangles PR

