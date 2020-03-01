VP Racing Fuels Rogers Memorial at Grandview April 4, new camping rules in place for 2020

One of the most talked about and most anticipated race events to be presented at Grandview Speedway each season marking the start of the 58th consecutive season of racing is set to happen when the Third Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker Classic is presented on Saturday, April 4.

The race, a 50-lapper on the one-third-mile, banked clay oval, will feature the Small Block Modifieds going up against Big Block Modifieds (Combined Modifieds) with the winner walking off with at least $7,500.

Pits will open at 2 p.m. while grandstand gates will be ready for business at 5 p.m. The green flag falls at 7 p.m.

New Yorker Matt Sheppard was the big winner over a field of more than 50 entries in 2019.

Both Duane Howard, Grandview’s NASCAR track champion in 2019, and Craig Von Dohren, winner of many events and championships at the Bechtelsville clay track, like the fact that the race pays $7,500 to win. And they like that every racer that makes the main event will go home with at least $1,000.

The Rogers Memorial, as in the past, is expected to attract quite a few outsiders as they seek the big bucks for the win and the prestige of winning the Classic named in memory of the late track owner. But of course the weekly regulars joining Howard and VonDohren is expected to include Doug Manmiller, Brett Kressley, Jared Umbenhauer, Kevin Hirthler, Ray Swinehart, and Kenny Gilmore along with many others.

Also attracting a lot of attention will be a strong field of the popular TP Truck Equipment Sportsman stock cars making up the second part of this special doubleheader event.

Those wishing to enter the race, there is no license required and no entry fee, can do so at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

The rain date is set for Saturday, April 11th.

As in the past campers will be allowed on the speedway grounds on race days. However the campers must be removed by the day following the event. No longer will campers be allowed to stay on the speedway grounds all season. If campers are not removed they will be towed off the property.

If the rain date is not needed the first of the weekly series of NASCAR sanctioned championship events will be presented with the TP Trailers Modifieds and TP Truck Equipment Sportsman taking part. This will be the regular Saturday night attraction throughout the season plus added attractions from time to time. Adult admission for the regular Saturday night events will be $15 while youngster under 12 being admitted for FREE.

The annual free-to-the-public practice session, open to all divisions of racing, is set for Saturday, March 28th at noon.

Enduro and Vintage cars will be featured in action on Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m. Rain date is March 22.

Fans are reminded that season passes remain available for $350 and cover all the Saturday night events during the 2020 season. Checks may be mailed to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Please enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope to speed delivery.

Grandview Speedway, a one-third-mile banked clay oval, is located on Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For information check in a www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook. Telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR