Tickets Now On Sale For May 2-3 Weekend Of Racing At Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Officials from Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway have announced that tickets are now available online for the huge doubleheader May 2-3, 2020 race weekend. In addition to Saturday or Sunday only tickets, a combo 2-day ticket is available with a $10 discount.

Saturday night, May 2 will feature the Music City 200 for the ARCA Menards Series East in addition to a 100-lap race for the Pro Late Models of the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance. While the racing action will take the green under the lights, afternoon practice will also include Sunday’s classes of racing.

Sunday afternoon, May 3 action will see the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 with stars from the Southern Super Series, ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the CARS Tour. In addition, many fans across the nation are excited to see the USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars in action on the 5/8-mile. The addition to the schedule has been much anticipated.

Adult admission (ages 13+) prices for the weekend will be $25 for each day or $40 for both days via an advance sale ticket that is available online. Kids (ages 6-12) ticket prices will be $5 for each day, while children five and under are free.