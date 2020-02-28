Pocono Raceway Reports Soaring Increase In Ticket Sales Ahead Of NASCAR Doubleheader

Pocono Raceway is reporting a major increase in ticket sales ahead of the first-ever NASCAR Doubleheader Week, taking place at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ from June 25-28, 2020. The Raceway will host five NASCAR and ARCA races in four days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days – a first in NASCAR history.

Many of the Raceway’s 2019 initiatives remain in place for this summer’s epic motorsports event. Kids, ages 12 and under, will continue to receive free admission to the 100 and 200 Levels of the Grandstand, as well as Fan Fair, for all days during the NASCAR Doubleheader Week. A Saturday and/or Sunday adult Grandstand ticket holder can select up to four complimentary kids tickets with their purchase. Kids can camp for free, as well. The Raceway also recently announced the return of the Tricky Track Pack, available for either Saturday or Sunday, which includes four 100-Level Grandstand tickets, four Coca-Cola soft drinks and four hot dogs for only $125.

“Everyone seems to be embracing the doubleheader concept and fans are sharing their excitement about our event this June,” said Pocono Raceway President, Ben May. “We made a conscious effort to not increase ticket prices this year, to still allow for kids to attend all events free of charge and to continue initiatives Raceway guests have enjoyed over the last few summers. Our staff remains committed to offering fans the best possible experience and they get double the value for their dollar with more on-track action than ever before at Pocono. These factors have resulted in an increase of year-to-year ticket sales, which are not commonly seen this early in the season. We have more announcements on the horizon which will further enhance this incredible, bucket-list event of the summer.”

The Raceway’s carnival, Fan Stage and Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Zone will return in Fan Fair and are free for all gate admission ticket holders, as well as children. Coolers are always welcome and daily Grandstand parking will remain free for all NASCAR Doubleheader Week events.

Also returning this year is Pocono Raceway’s Worry-Free Weather Guarantee. Fans can buy with confidence ahead of our events as the ticket guarantee is included with the purchase of Saturday and/or Sunday NASCAR Cup Series race tickets at Pocono. If a NASCAR Cup Series race is postponed due to inclement weather and the ticket holders is unable to attend the rescheduled date, Pocono Raceway will mail a check for the face value of those tickets to the ticket account holder. This guarantee comes with no additional costs or fees for the purchaser.

Tickets for the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week are available while supplies last. To purchase tickets, visit www.poconoraceway.com/tickets or call 1-800 RACEWAY (1-800-722-3929.)

The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader week will open with ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 race on Thursday. On-track action on Friday will include NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (Gander Trucks) practice and qualifying, along with two NASCAR Cup Series (Cup Series) practice sessions. Saturday’s events will feature NASCAR Xfinity Series (Xfinity Series) practice, Cup Series qualifying to set the field for that day’s race, a 150-mile Gander Trucks race and a 325-mile Cup Series race. Xfinity Series Qualifying, the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons Xfinity Series race and a 350-mile Cup Series race, with the starting field being set by a lead-lap invert based on the finishing order from Saturday’s Cup race, rounds out the bucket-list motorsports week on Sunday.

Note: All events, dates, race lengths and times are subject to change without notice. Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder for gate admission and at all times while on Pocono Raceway property. Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply for ticket purchases.

Pocono Raceway PR