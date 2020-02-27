Mahindra Automotive North America named title sponsor of Roxor Loud and Proud pre-race show with Sam Riggs for O'reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) will showcase its ROXOR off-road vehicles at Texas Motor Speedway as the title sponsor of the ROXOR Loud and Proud Pre-Race Show with Sam Riggs leading up to the March 29 NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.



The multi-year program between the Auburn Hills, Mich.-based company and No Limits, Texas! puts the ROXOR brand in front of the always-enthusiastic NASCAR pre-race crowds, with this year's event showcasing Texas singer/songwriter Sam Riggs.

"NASCAR fans and ROXOR fans are cut from the same cloth," stated Richard Ansell, Vice President of Marketing for Mahindra Automotive North America. "They appreciate steel, power and durability - especially in Texas, one of our largest markets so partnering with TMS fits perfectly into our marketing strategy for ROXOR. Race fans that visit our huge display in the fan zone will see first-hand the workhorse capabilities that are creating a whole new category in the side X side segment."

The ROXOR is a reliable, and economical off roader that comes stock with a 2.5L 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine, 4WD to help take you off the beaten path. The sturdy boxed steel frame and the rock-solid reliable drivetrain with truck inspired 5 speed manual transmission, using no belts, or optional 6-speed automatic transmission, is ready to bypass well-trodden paved roads. The modern innovation, along with customization capabilities, enable the ROXOR to take on almost anything a rugged stretch of terrain throws at it.

"Adding a company like Mahindra Automotive North America and a product like the ROXOR to our spring race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway is a win for us and an even bigger win for our fans," said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "Putting the ROXOR name on our pre-race show adds credence to that popular part of our event, and it'll introduce parts of our fan base to a vehicle that's right up their alley."

ROXOR vehicles will be on display at the Texas Motor Speedway Fan Zone (Gates 2-7) throughout the weekend.

The Texas Motor Speedway season opens March 27-29 with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader. The race weekend features the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 on Friday, March 27; the Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday, March 28; and the NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, March 29.

For ticket information, contact the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500 or online at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/ tickets/ .