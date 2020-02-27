Shell Rotella Superrigs 2020 honors working truck drivers during NTT IndyCar Series weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

A celebration of hardworking drivers and their custom rigs will be a major fan attraction during Texas Motor Speedway's NTT INDYCAR SERIES Genesys 600® weekend, June 4-6, with the addition of Shell Rotella® SuperRigs®.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs is the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks. Hard working owner/operator truckers from across the United States and Canada attend each year and compete for cash and prizes.

Competitors also hope to be selected to have their truck featured in the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. The 2021 calendar will feature Texas Motor Speedway and other attractions nearby.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs will take command of the majority of the South Paddock parking area of the Texas Motor Speedway infield, just inside the South Tunnel entrance.

"The Shell Rotella brand is thrilled to have the 38th Shell Rotella SuperRigs as part of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Genesys 600® race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway," said Annie Peter, North American marketing manager, Shell Rotella. "Race fans will be able to see the amazing looking trucks that compete at SuperRigs all of which are working and hauling goods across North America each day."

Judges score the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship. In total, 24 working trucks receive awards for categories such as Best of Show, Tractor, Tractor/Trailer Combination and Classic.

"Texas Motor Speedway is, and always has been, about honoring hardworking drivers," said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "To do so through Shell Rotella SuperRigs® will be a great addition to our already exciting NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series weekend. These hardworking drivers often go underappreciated so it will be an honor to recognize them at No Limits, Texas."

The June Genesys 600® marks the 33rd race and 24th consecutive year that INDYCAR has competed on the 1.5-mile tri-oval since the first race in the track's inaugural season in 1997. The race will run in conjunction with the June 5 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400.

The Texas Motor Speedway season opens March 27-29 with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader. The race weekend features the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 on Friday, March 27; the Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday, March 28; and the NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, March 29.

For ticket information, contact the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500 or online at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/ tickets/



