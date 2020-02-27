Speedy Cash expands Texas Motor Speedway partnership with SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane entitlement

Texas Motor Speedway's world-renowned post-race festivities will have an extra burst of energy for years and races to come as the result of a new entitlement program with current partner Speedy Cash.

SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane is the new name for the hallowed ground where race winners will celebrate a job well done. It's where NASCAR Cup Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will don cowboy hats and fire off Smith & Wesson 629 Deluxe six-shooters to the delight of their teams and cheering race fans.

Speedy Cash will have prominent visibility throughout the area, featuring lighted backdrop signage overlooking SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane. Existing SpeedyCash.com signage will continue throughout the facility, highlighted by the billboard in Turn 3. The expanded agreement further strengthens the role of Speedy Cash as an Official Partner of Texas Motor Speedway.

"Our partnership in 2019 with Texas Motor Speedway was a resounding success," said Ryan Rathje, Chief Marketing Officer, CURO Financial Technologies. "Expanding to sponsor the SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane was an easy decision. Texas Motor Speedway is a first class environment that puts on fantastic events. We look forward to celebrating each victory with the most talented drivers in the world, the fans of racing and our great Speedy Cash Customers."

The Texas Motor Speedway/Speedy Cash partnership began in 2019 with the entitlement sponsorship of the SpeedyCash.com 400 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race in June. The program then expanded with the Nov. 1 announcement of a multi-year agreement, beginning this year, to continue sponsorship of the race held in conjunction with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in June now known as the Genesys 600.

"Speedy Cash has quickly become an integral partner of Texas Motor Speedway," said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "Adding SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane to their multi-year entitlement of the SpeedyCash.com 400 NASCAR Gander Trucks race has created an impressive portfolio in less than a year's time. It's a true testament to understanding each other's businesses and how we can best work together for everyone's benefit."

Greg Biffle, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in his first NASCAR national series start since 2016 and first Gander Truck start since 2004, took the lead with 10 laps remaining in last year's SpeedyCash.com 400 to capture his first series victory since 2001.

The Texas Motor Speedway season opens March 27-29 with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader. The race weekend features the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 on Friday, March 27; the Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday, March 28; and the NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, March 29.

For ticket information, contact the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500 or online at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/ tickets/

TMS PR