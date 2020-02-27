Skylar Astin, star of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" to perform National Anthem ahead of Fanshield 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway announced today that actor Skylar Astin, star of NBC’s hit series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” as well as the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, will perform the national anthem prior to the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 8. The green flag for the FanShield 500 is set to drop at 12:30 p.m. MT.

“I am so honored and excited to perform the National Anthem at the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race,” Astin said. “A huge thank you to NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway for welcoming me to this awesome opportunity.”

A native New Yorker, Astin’s first break came as “Georg” in the 2006 cultural phenomenon “Spring Awakening,” which went on to win eight Tony Awards. Most recently, Astin starred opposite Golden Globe-winner Rachel Bloom in the final season of The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and also portrayed the iconic role of “Tony” in Carnegie Hall’s performance of “West Side Story.” This summer, he can be seen in “Secret Society of Second Born Royals,” an original film for Disney+.

Upon the culmination of Astin’s performance, four F-35 combat jets from Luke Air Force Base will fly over Phoenix Raceway. The world-renowned base, located just 15 miles north of the track, is home to the largest F-35 wing in the world and houses 70% of the world’s F-35 pilots.

Tickets to the upcoming FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, March 6-8, are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223), or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

Phoenix Raceway PR