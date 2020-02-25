Auto Club 400 total purse tops $7 million

NASCAR today announced that the total purse for the Auto Club 400 will be more than $7 million as motorsports’ best drivers go for the checkered flag at one of the circuit’s fastest tracks.

A total purse of $7.4 million will be awarded following the completion of the 200-lap, 400-mile race on the two-mile D-shaped oval. The race is scheduled for Sunday, March 1 with the green flag start on FOX at 12:30 p.m. (PT).

This year, NASCAR’s only stop in Southern California will celebrate, hometown hero and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson as he races his last Auto Club 400 on March 1st as a full-time NASCAR Driver. Jimmie Johnson has won at Auto Club Speedway a record six times – the most of any driver all-time.

Tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Southern California’s premier motorsports facility can be purchased by calling 800-944-RACE (7223) or purchasing online at www.autoclubspeedway.com.

ACS PR