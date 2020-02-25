Lisa Starnes Named Executive Director of Speedway Children’s Charities

In an effort to bolster Speedway Children’s Charities’ on-going goal of helping children in need across the country, the far-reaching nonprofit on Monday announced two impactful hires. Lisa Starnes, previously the director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter, will assume the role of the nonprofit’s national executive director. Kelly Watts will succeed Starnes as director of the Charlotte chapter.

“Speedway Children’s Charities is devoted to helping children in need,” said Jessica Fickenscher, the chief experience officer for Speedway Motorsports. “Giving Lisa and Kelly these new opportunities perfectly positions Speedway Children’s Charities to provide a more wide-ranging, positive effect on children both in the Charlotte community and the country at large.”

In her new role, Starnes will manage and oversee the wide-ranging efforts of the Speedway Children’s Charities chapters at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Starnes joined Speedway Children’s Charities as the Charlotte chapter’s director in October of 2012 after an immensely successful 20-year career in the telecommunications field, in which Starnes specialized in sales, account management and senior service management.

Watts previously served as the manager of business development for Speedway Motorsports and has been a member of the speedway family since joining the Performance Racing Network in 2002. In her new role, Watts will be responsible for developing fundraising strategies, identifying and cultivating potential donors, and providing resources and services for individuals in need in the Charlotte community.

Watts has been instrumental in championing and implementing the charitable initiatives of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s team of volunteers known as the Pit Crew. In 2018, Watts helped spearhead and facilitate Charlotte Motor Speedway’s inaugural Day of Service, a volunteer-driven, company-wide initiative to benefit local service organizations.

Since its founding in 1982 by the O. Bruton Smith family, SCC has awarded in excess of $58.3 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

CMS PR