IMS To Celebrate Indy 500 History, Heroes Leading into Firestone Legends Day

The history and heroes of the Indianapolis 500 will come alive through a variety of activities leading into Legends Day presented by Firestone on Saturday, May 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Some of the milestone events to be celebrated include the 50th anniversary of the first of Al Unser's four victories in 1970, the 40th anniversary of Johnny Rutherford's third Indy 500 victory in the famous "Yellow Submarine" car in 1980, the 100th anniversary of Gaston Chevrolet's win on a single set of Firestone tires in 1920, the 55th anniversary of Jim Clark becoming the first driver to win the "500" with a rear-engine car in 1965, the 15th anniversary of Danica Patrick becoming the first woman to lead the race in 2005 and many more.

Two new series at IMS.com will shine a spotlight on these events and drivers.

The first series, which starts Friday, Feb. 21 and then will run weekly on Fridays through early May, will showcase some of the great moments of the Indianapolis 500 that are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. These pieces will focus on well-known events, such as Wilbur Shaw becoming the first back-to-back "500" winner in 1940, to more obscure events such as Mario Andretti's test with Firestone in 1970 that led to the introduction of slick tires to the race.

A second series, called "My Favorite Car," will feature interviews with Indy 500 race winners and legends choosing their favorite car they drove in the race, with memories and anecdotes about those magnificent machines. This feature, which also will include photos of the car, will run weekly on Mondays starting Feb. 24.

Video content that includes historical clips, IMS Museum footage, and narration from IMS Historian Donald Davidson, will also be featured on IMS social channels and the IMS YouTube page throughout the spring.

This content will help build anticipation for the full schedule of fan activities on Legends Day presented by Firestone on Saturday, May 23, the day before the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Legends Day activities include the public drivers' meeting, autograph sessions with the 2020 Indianapolis 500 starting field and legendary veteran drivers, and more. Tickets are $10, with children 15 and under free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Country music superstar Luke Bryan and rising star Morgan Wallen will perform that afternoon at the Firestone Legends Day Concert in the IMS infield, a rousing conclusion to a full day of fun at the track. General admission tickets start at $35 and include admission to all other Legends Day activities at the track, with children 3 and under admitted free to the concert with a ticketed adult.

As the Official Tire of Country Music and the Official Tire of the Indianapolis 500, Firestone has served as the presenting sponsor of Legends Day since it debuted in 2014. The partnership brings together two platforms - racing and country music - that have played significant roles in the rich history of the time-tested Firestone brand.

Visit IMS.com or the IMS Ticket Office for tickets for Legends Day presented by Firestone, the Firestone Legends Day Concert and all other Month of May activities at IMS.

