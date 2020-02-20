Justin Hartley to drive the pace car for Pennzoil 400

Award-nominated Actor, Director and Producer Justin Hartley, well known for his starring role on the NBC smash hit drama series “This Is Us,” will drive the pace car for the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 23.



Hartley, an avid racing fan, has waved the green flag at high-profile races in the past, and will add another experience to his list when he hits the track in Vegas.



“As a fan of NASCAR, and racing in general, I’m very excited to be driving the pace car for the Pennzoil 400,” Hartley said. “Being out on a super speedway, surrounded by the best drivers in the world, is an experience you never forget.”



Hartley’s work as Kevin Pearson on “This Is Us” has earned him successive Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series two years in a row, and he and his cast members won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series two years in a row at the 2018 and 2019 ceremonies.



“This Is Us” has collectively earned 159 award nominations, 45 wins, and counting since its breakout debut in 2016. Hartley can also soon be seen starring in the most talked about movie of the year, “The Hunt,” directed by Craig Zobel and produced by Jason Blum and Damon Lindelof.



LVMS’s spring 2020 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, Feb. 21, continues with the Strat qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, Feb. 22, and finishes with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 23.

