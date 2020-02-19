AMS unveils 60th Anniversary pace car with Chase Elliott at Georgia Racing HOF

Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott helped Atlanta Motor Speedway get race fans ready for the March 15th Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Fans lined up the moment the doors to the Hall of Fame opened to get a front row seat for the unveiling of the AMS 60th Anniversary pace car and meet Elliott, the local racing hero.

The 60th Anniversary pace car carries the colors made famous by Elliott’s father Bill, who won several races at Atlanta Motor Speedway with his iconic red, white, and gold paint scheme.

“Obviously I’m biased, but I think a lot of dad’s schemes looked really cool. I think it looks really good and I’d like to be the first one behind it in the race here in a few weeks,” Elliott said after pulling the cover off the new car with AMS Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison.

After the pace car unveil, Chase Elliott signed autographs for his loyal followers, who left the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame eager and ready to root on Elliott in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at AMS.

Tickets and camping locations for the March 13-15 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR