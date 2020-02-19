PRIMUS – A Tribute To Kings Tour to Rock Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Monday, June 15

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and AEG Presents announce PRIMUS and special guests Wolfmother and The Sword as part of A Tribute To Kings tour will join the Virginia Lottery Concert Series to play at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Monday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. A Tribute To Kings will showcase PRIMUS performing Rush’s entire classic album, A Farewell To Kings, in addition to their own music.

Tickets will go on sale to the public online at vaculive.com or in-person at The National Box Office at 708 East Broad Street in Richmond, Va. on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Virginia Credit Union and RICHMOND NATION members will receive an exclusive pre-sale for the Chicago concert on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

PRIMUS, an American funk metal band, formed in El Sobrante, Calif. in 1984. The band is made up of founding member Les Claypool on bassist/vocalist, along with Larry “Ler” LaLonde on guitar and Tim “Herb” Alexander on drums. They have released nine studio albums including their major label debut, Sailing the Seas of Cheese, in 1991. The band is known for their eccentric approach to music, which includes recording the original theme song for the TV show South Park. To learn more about PRIMUS, visit primusville.com.

Wolfmother, a hard rock band, is from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The band, formed in 2004, consists of founding member Andrew Stockdale on vocals and guitars, along with Harnish Rosser on drums and Brad Heald on bass. The band has released five studio albums including their critically successful debut Wolfmother. In December 2019, Wolfmother released their latest album, Rock’n’Roll Baby. For more information on Wolfmother, visit wolfmother.com.

The Sword, an American heavy metal band, from Austin, Texas formed in 2003. The band consists of John D. Cronise on vocals and guitar, Kyle Shutt on guitar, Bryan Richie on bass, and Santiago “Jimmy” Vela III on drums. The band has released six studio albums including their successful sophomore album Gods of Earth. To learn more about The Sword, visit theswordofficial.com

The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will feature concessions, displays, and merchandise on the day of the event, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The address for Virginia Credit Union LIVE! is 900 E. Laburnum in Richmond, Va. Parking for the event is located in Lot D, at the corner of Laburnum and Carolina Avenues, and can be accessed through Gate 4 on Laburnum Avenue. Parking is $10 cash only for the public and free for Virginia Credit Union members with lots opening at 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! continues to bring top musical acts and superior concert experiences to music fans in the Richmond region. The venue has hosted top national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Robert Plant, Florida Georgia Line, The Lumineers, and The 1975.

In addition to its 6,000 covered seats, the venue hosts six permanent private dressing rooms with restrooms and showers attached to the stage as well as two loading docks. There is a separate hospitality building providing a full menu of food and beverage amenities. The backstage area is completely secured with ample room for parking large vehicles and tour buses.

