Daytona International Speedway Announces Soccer Fest - Coming July 4th Weekend, 2021

Daytona International Speedway, in association with Torneos, announced today that they have signed an agreement to bring world-class soccer and top music performers to the inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest to be held during the July 4th weekend, 2021.

Soccer Fest will be a two-day multi-sensory entertainment experience for the entire family. For the first time in history a professional soccer field will be built in the legendary infield at Daytona International Speedway and professional teams from North and South America will compete in high octane matches. The event will also feature concerts, ride alongs, carnival rides, water slides, a fishing tournament held at Lake Lloyd and an eSports competition, among other attractions. No NASCAR racetrack has ever featured a professional soccer match.

Soccer Fest, is a first of its kind event, designed for friends and families to spend the 4th of July weekend together, enjoying the world’s most popular sport, while listening to great concerts and participating in a variety of activities. The event will feature food from around the globe and will culminate with spectacular fireworks to celebrate the national holiday. “The inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest will be a groundbreaking event,” expressed Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile, “We’re always looking to add new events to our already busy calendar and to be able to host a professional international soccer match in the tri-oval along with other family fun-filled activities on the July 4th Weekend is an incredible opportunity to showcase our state-of-the-art facility.”

For Torneos, a leading Latin American sports and entertainment company, Soccer Fest is an opportunity to continue to grow regionally with innovating large-scale events. “We are truly honored by this partnership with Daytona and we are very pleased to bring our 37-years´ experience and leadership in sports and entertainment to this festival. It will certainly be a unique experience. We will present world-class soccer to the growing American fans in this amazing setting”, said Ignacio Galarza, Torneos CEO.

The local production of the event will be led by Onside Entertainment. “We feel Soccer Fest, will change the way families interact with sporting events from here forward. One ticket, two days, world-class athletes and artists, tailgate experience, fabulous location, it’s a unique setting for an unprecedented event,” said John P. Reynal, President of OnSide.

Tickets for Soccer Fest will go sale on July 4th, 2020. The event will take place at Daytona International Speedway on July 3rd and 4th, 2021.

DIS PR