Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities provides plenty of chances to give back

Race fans descending upon Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR weekend will enjoy four days of racing action and endless entertainment. There’s also the chance to help children in need.



The Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities will host several events over the course of the race weekend, and each is an opportunity for patrons to give back to the Las Vegas community.



50/50 Raffle

Throughout race weekend, SCC volunteers will be selling tickets for the SCC Las Vegas 50/50 Raffle. Fifty percent of the jackpot goes to a lucky winner, and the other fifty percent goes to SCC to help local children in need. The grand prize winner will be announced Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. and posted on the SCC website and social media accounts.



Memorabilia and Experiences Auction

Kick off your race week by bidding in our SCC Las Vegas Online Memorabilia and Experiences Auction. Through this online auction, you’ll have the chance to bid on unique pieces of racing memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. You could win autographed racing gear, VIP suite passes, or even the chance to celebrate with the race winner in Victory Lane.



There are two options for bidding: Text scclv2020 to 76278 or visit the auction website here.



Bidding will remain open until Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. Items must be picked up at SCC offices at Las Vegas Motor Speedway no later than Tuesday, Feb. 25.



Live Auction

Join us in the Speedway’s Draft Bar for this exciting event. Bid on unique pieces of racing memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences with some of your favorite drivers.



The Live Auction will be emceed by FOX NASCAR pit reporter, America’s Top Dog on A&E and SCC Ambassador Jamie Little. Jamie will also be hosting a Q&A with NASCAR driver Kurt Busch.



Admission is $20 per adult, which is refundable with purchase. Complimentary light snacks for all guests and a cash bar. Register here or pay at the door Friday, Feb. 21 (limited seating).



NASCAR Racing Experience Drive & Rides

Here’s your chance to DRIVE or RIDE around the same track as your favorite NASCAR driver. Drives & Rides will be held throughout the weekend. Proceeds from each ride will directly benefit SCC. Register here.



Track Walk

Start your race day by walking a lap around the famous 1.5-mile speedway prior to the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race! Online registration is available here.

LVMS PR