Robust 2020 Schedule Featuring Wide Variety of Car Classes and Special Events Sets Course for Volusia Speedway Park

As the DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard Ford winds down, the focus at Volusia Speedway Park turns to the 2020 season. Track officials announced Friday a robust schedule kicking off March 8 during Bike Week and running through Dec. 5.

There are 35 race nights scheduled, including events at Volusia’s kart track. Florida Late Models, UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, Compact 4s, Thunder Stocks and 3/4-Modifieds make up the backbone of the 2020 schedule along with several special events throughout the year, including five appearances by the Top Gun Sprint Series.

“We are extremely proud of the schedule we’ve put together for the 2020 season,” said Volusia Speedway Park GM James Sawyer. “There is a great mix of car classes and special events every month to keep our fans and competitors excited and entertained at Volusia all year long. With our new seating and all of the improvements and investment that has gone into Volusia, I know the energy level will be at an all-time high.”

(Click here for a printable version of the 2020 Volusia Speedway Park schedule)

Steve Nace Racing brings the AMA National Flat Track Series back to Volusia on March 8-11 during Daytona Beach’s Bike Week, setting the stage for the Volusia Speedway Park season opener on Saturday, March 14.

Two special events — the Gator 30 for Pro Late Models on March 28 and the Florida Late Model Challenge Series with the Top Gun Sprints on April 11 — kick the season into high gear.

UMP Modifieds return April 25 followed May 9 by a special Mother’s Day Weekend Thunder Stock race.

Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-24 will be busy with special Florida Late Model and UMP Modified 30-laps Features on the half-mile while the Kart Track opens up with a two-day event complete with a DJ and party.

The special Powell Memorial June 5-6 featuring a 67-lap Pro Late Model race and the Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series on June 20 help get the summer started, while July includes a mix of events at the Kart Track as well as the Half Mile, including Top Gun Sprints on July 4 and the Summer Sizzle featuring UMP Modifieds on July 25.

A mix of Florida Late Models and Sprint Car events top the August event schedule, with a huge Labor Day Weekend event Sept. 5-7 that includes UMP Modifieds, Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, Compact 4s, 602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks and 3/4-Modifieds.

The season winds down with a 40-lap Street Stock event Sept. 19, Top Gun Sprints on Oct. 17 and 602 Late Models on Nov. 14.

Finally, two marquee race weekends close out the year. First is the two-night Reutimann Memorial Nov. 20-21 featuring the Florida Late Model Challenge Series, UMP Modifieds, the Top Gun Sprints and Street Stocks. Then, Dec. 4-5 is The Corbin 75 with Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, 602 Late Models, Compact 4s and a 75-lap Thunder Stock Feature to checker the season.

In 2020 there will be Senior Pricing for everyone. General Admission is only $10, with kids 12-and-under FREE. Pits are $25 for DIRTcar Members or $30 for Non Members.

For select special events noted on the schedule, a One-Day General Admission ticket is $20 and a Two-Day General Admission ticket is $30. Kids 12-and-under are still FREE. One-day pit prices are $30 for DIRTcar Members, $35 for Non Members. Two-day pit prices are $45 for DIRTcar Members and $55 for Non Members.

DATE EVENT March 8 - 11 BIKE WEEK Motorcycle Event: Speedway all days plus March 10th Kart Track Event March 8 & 11 AMA All Star National Flat Track Series March 9 & 10 AMA Amateur & Vintage National (For more information visit www.stevenaceracing.com) March 13 OPEN PRACTICE All Classes (Gates open at 4:00 pm; Practice 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm) (FREE General Admission) March 14 SEASON OPENER Florida Late Models, UMP Modifieds,602 Late Models, Compact 4s FEATURE, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks FEATURE March 28 *GATOR 30 PRO LATE MODELS 30 laps, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Mods April 11 *Spring Fling Florida Late Model Challenge Series Top Gun Sprints, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s April 25 BIG DOG 30 UMP Modifieds 30 Laps 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Mods May 9 Dennis North Memorial – Mother’s Day Weekend Thunder Stocks 38 laps Florida Late Models, 602 Late Models, Compact 4s May 22 - 23 *Memorial Day Weekend FLORIDA LATE MODELS 30 LAPS & UMP MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS (Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features) FRIDAY - Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s SATURDAY - 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Mods May 23 & 24 KART TRACK ALL CLASSES 2 DAY SHOW (Reserved Camping Available) DJ & PARTY June 5 & 6 *POWELL MEMORIAL PRO LATE MODELS 67 Laps (Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features) FRIDAY - Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s SATURDAY - Street Stocks, 602 Late Models (Reserved Parking & Camping available) June 20 *FLORIDA 30 FLORIDA PRO TRUCK CHALLENGE SERIES 30 laps UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models , 3/4 Mods July 3 & 4 *KARTS / CARS SHOWDOWN FLORIDA LATE MODEL CHALLENGE SERIES (Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features) FRIDAY - Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s SATURDAY - TOP GUN SPRINT SERIES, Street Stocks, 602 Late Models July 4 & 5 KART TRACK All Classes 2 day show July 25 Summer Sizzle UMP MODIFIED 30 Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Mods Aug. 8 Hot Nights FLORIDA LATE MODELS UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, Compact 4’s Aug. 22 Heat Wave FLORIDA LATE MODELS 602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s Aug. 28 *VOLUSIA TOP GUN Shootout TOP GUN SPRINT SERIES Florida Late Models, Street Stocks , 3/4 Mods Sept. 4 Test & Tune (FREE General Admission) Sept 5 - 7 *LABOR DAY CHAMPIONSHIPS UMP MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS (Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features) FLORIDA LATE MODELS 30 LAPS (Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features) FRIDAY - Street Stocks, Compact 4’s SATURDAY - 602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, 3/4 Mods (Reserved Camping & Parking Available) Sept. 7 Kart Track - All Classes, J.R.1 , J.R.2, Lights, Medium, S.-Heavy, Heavy 30 laps Sept. 19 Volusia 40 STREET STOCKS 40 LAPS, Florida Late Models, 602 Late Models, 3/4 Mods Oct. 17 *Fall Classic TOP GUN SPRINT SERIES, 602 LATE MODELS Thunder Stocks , Street Stocks, Compact 4’s Nov. 14 Cool Nights 602 LATE MODELS 30 LAPS UMP Modifieds, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4’s, 3/4 Mods Nov. 19 Test & Tune (FREE General Admission) Nov. 20 & 21 *Reutimann Memorial – 2 BIG Nights FLORIDA LATE MODEL CHALLENGE SERIES (Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features) UMP MODIFIEDS 40 LAPS (Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features) SATURDAY - TOP GUN SPRINT SERIES, STREET STOCKS (Reserved Camping & Parking Available) Dec. 4 & 5 *The Corbin 75 Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, 602 Late Models, Compact 4s THUNDER STOCKS 75 Laps

DIRTcar Series PR