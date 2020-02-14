Robust 2020 Schedule Featuring Wide Variety of Car Classes and Special Events Sets Course for Volusia Speedway Park

Robust 2020 Schedule Featuring Wide Variety of Car Classes and Special Events Sets Course for Volusia Speedway Park

As the DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard Ford winds down, the focus at Volusia Speedway Park turns to the 2020 season. Track officials announced Friday a robust schedule kicking off March 8 during Bike Week and running through Dec. 5.

 

There are 35 race nights scheduled, including events at Volusia’s kart track. Florida Late Models, UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, Compact 4s, Thunder Stocks and 3/4-Modifieds make up the backbone of the 2020 schedule along with several special events throughout the year, including five appearances by the Top Gun Sprint Series.

 

“We are extremely proud of the schedule we’ve put together for the 2020 season,” said Volusia Speedway Park GM James Sawyer. “There is a great mix of car classes and special events every month to keep our fans and competitors excited and entertained at Volusia all year long. With our new seating and all of the improvements and investment that has gone into Volusia, I know the energy level will be at an all-time high.”

 

(Click here for a printable version of the 2020 Volusia Speedway Park schedule)

 

Steve Nace Racing brings the AMA National Flat Track Series back to Volusia on March 8-11 during Daytona Beach’s Bike Week, setting the stage for the Volusia Speedway Park season opener on Saturday, March 14.

 

Two special events — the Gator 30 for Pro Late Models on March 28 and the Florida Late Model Challenge Series with the Top Gun Sprints on April 11 — kick the season into high gear.

 

UMP Modifieds return April 25 followed May 9 by a special Mother’s Day Weekend Thunder Stock race.

 

Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-24 will be busy with special Florida Late Model and UMP Modified 30-laps Features on the half-mile while the Kart Track opens up with a two-day event complete with a DJ and party.

 

The special Powell Memorial June 5-6 featuring a 67-lap Pro Late Model race and the Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series on June 20 help get the summer started, while July includes a mix of events at the Kart Track as well as the Half Mile, including Top Gun Sprints on July 4 and the Summer Sizzle featuring UMP Modifieds on July 25.

 

A mix of Florida Late Models and Sprint Car events top the August event schedule, with a huge Labor Day Weekend event Sept. 5-7 that includes UMP Modifieds, Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, Compact 4s, 602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks and 3/4-Modifieds.

 

The season winds down with a 40-lap Street Stock event Sept. 19, Top Gun Sprints on Oct. 17 and 602 Late Models on Nov. 14.

 

Finally, two marquee race weekends close out the year. First is the two-night Reutimann Memorial Nov. 20-21 featuring the Florida Late Model Challenge Series, UMP Modifieds, the Top Gun Sprints and Street Stocks. Then, Dec. 4-5 is The Corbin 75 with Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, 602 Late Models, Compact 4s and a 75-lap Thunder Stock Feature to checker the season.

 

In 2020 there will be Senior Pricing for everyone. General Admission is only $10, with kids 12-and-under FREE. Pits are $25 for DIRTcar Members or $30 for Non Members.

 

For select special events noted on the schedule, a One-Day General Admission ticket is $20 and a Two-Day General Admission ticket is $30. Kids 12-and-under are still FREE. One-day pit prices are $30 for DIRTcar Members, $35 for Non Members. Two-day pit prices are $45 for DIRTcar Members and $55 for Non Members.

 

DATE

EVENT

March 8 - 11

BIKE WEEK Motorcycle Event:  Speedway all days plus March 10th Kart Track Event

March 8 & 11

AMA All Star National Flat Track Series

March 9 & 10

AMA Amateur & Vintage National

 

(For more information visit www.stevenaceracing.com)

 

 

March 13

OPEN PRACTICE

 

All Classes (Gates open at 4:00 pm; Practice 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm)

 

(FREE General Admission)

 

 

March 14

SEASON OPENER

 

Florida Late Models, UMP Modifieds,602 Late Models, Compact 4s FEATURE, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks FEATURE

 

 

March 28

*GATOR 30

 

PRO LATE MODELS 30 laps, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Mods

 

 

April 11

*Spring Fling

 

Florida Late Model Challenge Series  

 

Top Gun Sprints, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s

 

 

April 25     

BIG DOG 30      

 

UMP Modifieds 30 Laps

 

602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Mods

 

 

May 9

Dennis North Memorial – Mother’s Day Weekend

 

Thunder Stocks 38 laps

 

Florida Late Models, 602 Late Models, Compact 4s  

 

 

May 22 - 23

*Memorial Day Weekend

 

FLORIDA LATE MODELS 30 LAPS & UMP MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS

 

(Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features)

 

FRIDAY - Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s

 

SATURDAY - 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Mods

 

 

May 23 & 24

KART TRACK ALL CLASSES 2 DAY SHOW

 

(Reserved Camping Available) DJ & PARTY

 

 

June 5 & 6

*POWELL MEMORIAL

 

PRO LATE MODELS 67 Laps

 

(Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features) 

 

FRIDAY - Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s

 

SATURDAY - Street Stocks, 602 Late Models

 

(Reserved Parking & Camping available)

 

 

June 20 

*FLORIDA 30

 

FLORIDA PRO TRUCK CHALLENGE SERIES 30 laps

 

UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models , 3/4 Mods

 

 

July 3 & 4

*KARTS / CARS SHOWDOWN

 

FLORIDA LATE MODEL CHALLENGE SERIES

 

(Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features)

 

FRIDAY - Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s

 

SATURDAY - TOP GUN SPRINT SERIES, Street Stocks, 602 Late Models

July 4 & 5

KART TRACK  All Classes 2 day show

 

 

July 25

Summer Sizzle

 

UMP MODIFIED 30

 

Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Mods

 

 

Aug. 8

Hot Nights FLORIDA LATE MODELS

 

UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, Compact 4’s

 

 

Aug. 22

Heat Wave FLORIDA LATE MODELS

 

602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s

 

 

Aug. 28

*VOLUSIA TOP GUN Shootout

 

TOP GUN SPRINT SERIES

 

Florida Late Models, Street Stocks , 3/4 Mods

 

 

 

 

Sept. 4

Test & Tune (FREE General Admission)

 

 

Sept 5 - 7

*LABOR DAY CHAMPIONSHIPS

 

UMP MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS

 

(Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features)

 

FLORIDA LATE MODELS 30 LAPS

 

(Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features)

 

FRIDAY - Street Stocks, Compact 4’s

 

SATURDAY - 602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, 3/4 Mods

 

(Reserved Camping & Parking Available)

 

 

Sept. 7

Kart Track - All Classes, J.R.1 , J.R.2, Lights, Medium, S.-Heavy, Heavy 30 laps

 

 

Sept. 19

Volusia 40

 

STREET STOCKS 40 LAPS,  Florida Late Models, 602 Late Models, 3/4 Mods

 

 

Oct. 17

*Fall Classic

 

TOP GUN SPRINT SERIES, 602 LATE MODELS

  

Thunder Stocks , Street Stocks, Compact 4’s

 

 

Nov. 14

Cool Nights

 

602 LATE MODELS 30 LAPS

 

UMP Modifieds, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4’s, 3/4 Mods

 

 

 

 

Nov. 19

Test & Tune (FREE General Admission)

 

 

Nov. 20 & 21

*Reutimann Memorial – 2 BIG Nights

 

FLORIDA LATE MODEL CHALLENGE SERIES

 

(Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features)

 

UMP MODIFIEDS 40 LAPS

 

(Friday Qualifying Heats, Saturday Features)

 

SATURDAY - TOP GUN SPRINT SERIES, STREET STOCKS

 

(Reserved Camping & Parking Available)        

 

 

Dec. 4 & 5

*The Corbin 75

 

Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, 602 Late Models, Compact 4s

 

THUNDER STOCKS 75 Laps

