NASCAR Hauler Parade moved to 5:30 on Feb. 20

The NASCAR Hauler Parade, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 20, will now start a half hour earlier. The change is being implemented by local law enforcement, which must accommodate the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence that same day.



Everything else remains the same – the parade will begin at the Las Vegas welcome sign on Las Vegas Boulevard. Approximately 40 brightly colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers will receive a police escort as they drive north on the Strip before making their way west on Sahara Ave. and hitting Interstate 15 headed for the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



The haulers will proceed to Speedway Boulevard and make their way through the LVMS tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their garage stalls outside the Neon Garage.



Immediately following the Hauler Parade, racing action heats up at The Bullring with the Star Nursery 100 Super Late Model Open Comp race, featuring Kyle Busch, at 7 p.m., and the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race at 8 p.m. Tickets for the races are available here.

