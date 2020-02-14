Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Returns to Pennzoil AutoFair April 2-5

Put on your blue suede shoes, showcase your performing talents and sing like “The King” with thousands of Elvis Presley fans and car lovers at the April 2-5 Pennzoil AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

As part of a spectacular tribute to one of rock n’ roll’s most iconic artists, the world’s largest automotive extravaganza will host a preliminary round of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest™ in conjunction with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. and Graceland. The AutoFair winner will go on to compete against other contestants from around the world in the overall Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest™ during Elvis Week in August.

Additionally, Elvis’ world-famous pink 1955 Cadillac will be the showcase attraction at the Pennzoil AutoFair. The car – recognized as one of the world’s most famous American-made cars – will join special Elvis memorabilia on prominent display in the infield Showcase Pavilion. The pink Cadillac’s historic first trip to America’s Home for Racing marks the first time the car has ever been displayed in the United States outside of Memphis.

In addition to earning a spot in the semifinals for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist ContestTM in Memphis during Elvis Week, the winner will garner the title of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, receive a one-of-a-kind trophy, $2,500 in prize money and a $100 gift card for dinner in The Speedway Club. Second place will receive $1,000 while third place will take home $500 and each will also receive a $100 gift card to The Speedway Club.

Tribute artists who participate in the two-day regional contest will be evaluated for their vocal talent, appearance, stage presence and overall performance.

The competition will take place on Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, on the stage adjacent to Victory Lane. The top five contestants will perform in the finals, beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The deadline to register for the contest is March 20 at 5 p.m. (EST). Click here to register. Fans can gain admission to see the contest by purchasing a ticket to the Pennzoil AutoFair. Tickets are $13 for adults and FREE for children 13 and under.

The Pennzoil AutoFair annually attracts more than 100,000 visitors, features more than 50 car club displays, and hosts thousands of vendors offering automotive parts and memorabilia for sale and trade. More than 1,500 collectible cars of all makes and model will be available for sale in the car corral that circles the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

The Pennzoil AutoFair is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Single-day tickets are $13 each day for adults. Admission is FREE for children 13 and under with an adult. A 4-Day Weekend Pass is available for just $32. Tickets can be obtained by calling the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267), shopping online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com , or buying them at the gate.

