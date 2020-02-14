Six Floridian racers to kick off track build on Tuesday (Feb. 18) for Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Friday, Feb 14 245
Six Floridian racers to kick off track build on Tuesday (Feb. 18) for Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
 
The 16th Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is coming up on March 13-15. This is the official launch of the track build project of the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary circuit. An array of drivers, all from Florida, will be on hand representing every racing series on the weekend schedule. 
 
On Tuesday, February 18, Dr. Kanika Tomalin, Deputy Mayor, City of St. Petersburg, Kim Green, Co-owner, Chairman & CEO, Firestone G.P. and Kevin Savoree, Co-owner, President & COO, Firestone G.P. will be joined by Oliver Askew, NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Ryan Hunter-Reay, NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Kyle Kirkwood, Road to Indy Series Indy Lights driver, Jason Bell, SRO Motorsports Group America driver, Victor Gonzalez, SRO Motorsports Group America driver and Tom Kerr, IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA driver as 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg track construction begins.
 
 
 
The 16th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season each March. As the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race for the 10th consecutive year, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, whose affiliates also promote three additional IndyCar races, Honda Indy Toronto (July 10-12, 2020), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (August 14-16, 2020) and Grand Prix of Portland (September 4-6, 2020).  
 
For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on Twitter @GPSTPETE and Instagram @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

