Finding Victory Lane with Venturini Motorsports: Corey Heim

This morning, we are proud to continue our popular series of interviews with the driver's of Venturini Motorsports. 

My co-host, Mykkal Mulalley, and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled lull in the racing season, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who make this the greatest sport in the world. Some are full of valuable insight and information, and eager to share that perspective with the world. Others, however, are more focused on driving, and are men of few words. 

Today, we are pleased to bring you a little more insight into the mind of Corey Heim.

How are you spending your off time? Lots of iRacing and moving to NC

 

What is your favorite car number? 78

 

Do you prefer a loose race car, or a tight race car? Loose

 

What’s the most complicated part about driving in the series? Pit strategies, such as having six tires a race and people mixing the strategy up

 

With the changes in the racing schedule due to Covid19, do you think that ARCA will have any events without fans in the stands? If so, how do you feel about that? I don’t think it’s likely due to most tracks being short tracks that survive off selling tickets

 

Was racing always your dream? Always

 

What’s the toughest part of a race weekend? Staying alert and awake throughout the day

 

Would you ever own your own racetrack? Sure why not

 

What racing series or style do you follow the most? Pavement short tracks

 

Growing up, who was your racing idol? Denny Hamlin and he still is

 

What is your ultimate racing goal? To always make the best of every opportunity and one day have a chance to be the best

 

We'd like to thank Corey Heim for taking the time out of his busy schedule. Stay tuned for the next installment of this continuing series.

