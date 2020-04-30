CMR Racing set to kick off their 2020 campaign on may 9th at Circus City Speedway!!

CMR Racing is happy to announce today that the team will kick off their 2020 campaign on may 9th at Circus City Speedway in Peru, IN. The team has been working hard to get the cars and equipment ready for the season. We could not be happier to hear that Circus City is going to open and allow us to race after this delay due to the virus.

"We could not be more excited to get this season kicked off. It has been a hurry up and wait type of situation. That is good and bad in some ways. We were able to find a lot of things on the cars we think have improved our potential performance on the track. The other side of that coin is it gives you a lot of time to over think on some things. With that, you just have to stay grounded and do what you would do normally during the off-season and make sure it is the best decision for the team moving forward." Chad Orr spoke via phone.

"This time has allowed us to seek and find other opportunities and partnerships that we would have had not had the time to do. We have utilized technology to hold meetings with our partners and our suppliers to insure we have things buttoned up for the year to have success in 2020. I am excited to become a driver on this team and to learn more about these cars every day. Brian and Chad are great teammates and I am looking forward to a great and fun season!" stated CMR driver Kevin Nussbaum.

"I am glad to hear we are going to have a season. We were worried that this time and effort would go to waste in 2020. We had a great off-season with our meetings during PRI in Indy to bring on new partnerships and also to maintain our current partnerships. We are glad that we are going to be able to showcase their services and product lines and to start moving forward with our plans we have in place for them. With that being said, now lets go start slinging some dirt!" CMR driver Brian Myers spoke via phone.

Sponsor Highlight:

Moser Motor Sales

Welcome to Moser Motor Sales, a family-owned Ford franchised dealership for over 110 years, located at 218 W. Main Street in Berne, Indiana, with a branch dealership, Moser Motors of Portland, located at 1509 N. Meridian St., Portland, Indiana. Looking for that "just right" vehicle? Moser Ford has a trading relationship with Dealers across the tristate area, giving us access to thousands of vehicles. We can find that just right vehicle with your shopping list of must haves and would likes, usually within 1-2 days.

Moser Motor Sales is one of the oldest dealerships in the nation and the oldest family-owned Ford dealership in Indiana. Today's owners, Jim and Linda Eicher and Bracton Eicher, represent the fourth and fifth generation of A.J. Moser, the founder of Moser Motor Sales. They attribute the longevity of the Company to great employees, a loyal customer base, and a strong foundation built by their forefathers.

Founded as A.J. Moser and Company, the dealership initially sold and serviced steam engines and threshing machines. By 1914, it had become a Ford dealership, also selling and servicing Fordson tractors. Today, Moser Motor Sales features a commercial vehicle department in addition to new and pre-owned Ford vehicles. Throughout the years, Moser Motor Sales has been recognized by Ford with over 25 distinguished achievement awards for sales and service, the most current being the President's Award for outstanding customer satisfaction and excellent sales performance.

Moser Motor Sales is proud of its history and confident of its future as it continues to operate on the old-fashioned values of personal service and integrity while embracing futuristic products and technology.

Moser Motor Sales is committed to serving its customers and looks forward to adding you to its family of satisfied customers. Please call 260-589-2171 to arrange a test drive or visit Moser Motor Sales on the web at www.moserford.com or www. mosermotors.net

CMR Racing PR