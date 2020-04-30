MAVTV Motorsports Network Brings Premium Motorsports Content to Digital Streaming Service STIRR with the Launch of "MAVTV Select"

In response to the rise in consumption of digitally streamed entertainment and the increasing demand for motorsports racing and automotive content, MAVTV has launched “MAVTV Select.” MAVTV Select is a free streaming network that will broadcast select motorsports racing content, including Pro Motocross, Late Model Dirt, Pro Pulling, ARCA Menards, and other professional race series. MAVTV Select is available on the streaming platform, STIRR, effective immediately, channel 366.



STIRR is an ad-supported streaming platform that offers users a new way to watch LIVE local news, LIVE sports, movies, TV shows, cult favorites and more for free! Users interested in accessing the STIRR platform can begin streaming local content online, via the app for iOS and Android, as well as, various other streaming TV devices and on their web browser at www.STIRR.com.



“Since our inception, sports have played a critical role in the growth and success of STIRR,” said Ben Lister, Senior Director of Content Acquisition and Business Development at STIRR. “We have seen that audiences are searching for more diverse sports content, especially as options are limited in the current environment, so adding MAVTV to the platform was a natural fit. We’re excited to be able to offer this to our audiences.”



MAVTV’s new ad-supported network will broadcast select content from the enormous Lucas Oil Studios library. Daily programming for MAVTV Select is said to remain independent from the existing linear channel. Therefore, LIVE race event programming will stay exclusively on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.



"New technology is redefining the way we consume television and resulting in unlimited options for viewers to consume video entertainment. Combining our vast library and the need for a motorsports dedicated channel, we have created MAVTV Select, for streaming on the STIRR platform," stated Dan Teitscheid, President, MAVTV Motorsports Network. "MAVTV Select is a logical evolution as we expand our availability to motorsports fans in the US and ultimately worldwide."



MAVTV Select is a free 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports and designed to complement the existing MAVTV Motorsports Network. From archived race events, to figure 8 racing, to car build shows, MAVTV Select will broadcast nothing but the best motorsports content.



MAVTV PR