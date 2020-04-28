Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Sets Sights on Early June to Kick Off 2020 Season

The new dates would position the first two rounds of the season as a nighttime spectacle doubleheader on Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6. The atmosphere of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series under the lights is truly captivating, and the cooler temperatures that accompany the evening timeframe will likely lead to additional accommodations to the weekend schedule as it pertains to practice and qualifying. Moreover, the track layout at Wild Horse Pass has undergone a full makeover with the help of six-time and reigning Pro 4 Champion Kyle LeDuc, resulting in a fast, technical and multi-groove design aimed at maximizing the performance of the vehicles across all nine classes of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series. "The health and well being of everyone is paramount in getting our season underway. That’s why we’re taking every element of the race weekend into consideration, and looking to make adjustments as needed,” added Lewis. "There are a lot of layers and variables to account for in hosting an event of this caliber, and each day presents a potential new set of challenges for us to tackle, so we’ll continue to work in cohesion with the Gila River Indian Community, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, and local health officials to ensure these dates remain a safe option, both for our fans and our competitors.”