Monster Energy Supercross 250SX Class (East) holds Virtual Press Conference

Tune in today for the continuing Monster Energy Supercross virtual press conference series as NBC Sports Broadcaster Daniel Blair speaks with the points-leaders in the Eastern Regional 250SX Class.

In this #SXAtHome series, fans will hear from Honda’s Chase Sexton, Yamaha’s Shane McElrath and Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire.

All three contenders were off to a solid start to their season which began with the first round of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class series in mid-February at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Since then, the trio has fought one another for wins and podium finishes during their 4-race run which ended after Round 10 of the overall Supercross Championship at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Supercross fans will hear how the pandemic has affected their personal lives, the abrupt halt to the series, training during uncertainty, plus Blair gives them the chance to fire back some candid thoughts towards their Western 250SX Class rivals.