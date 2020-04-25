American Flat Track to Postpone May 30 Red Mile

Racing News
Saturday, Apr 25 203
American Flat Track to Postpone May 30 Red Mile

In accordance with the ongoing safety protocols recommended by the CDC, national and state officials, American Flat Track will postpone the May 30 Red Mile at The Red Mile in Lexington, K.Y.

As with previous events, fans who have purchased tickets in advance for the Red Mile will receive a credit valid for any AFT Events race within the next 18 calendar months.

 

AFT will communicate its full updated race schedule following the release of updated federal social distancing guidelines expected at the end of April.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Chad Morgan Wins A Thriller In Lucas Oil ASCS eSeries Action At Knoxville Raceway Monster Energy Supercross 250SX Class (East) holds Virtual Press Conference »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top