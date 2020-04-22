Finding Victory Lane with Venturini Motorsports: Drew Dollar

One of the best things about hosting Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder has been the opportunity to get to know some of the up and coming competitors in the world of modern motorsports. Since the first season, we have had the chance to work with Venturini Motorsports and talk with some of the finest drivers in the ARCA series.

My co-host, Mykkal Mulalley, and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled lull in the racing season, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to bring you a little insight into the mind of Drew Dollar.

How are you spending your off time? I’ve been back home in Atlanta with my family. I just workout every morning and walk my dog in the evening. I’ve also been playing some iRacing and Xbox.

What is your favorite car number? It’s got to be 15.

Do you prefer a loose race car, or a tight race car? Well I really don’t prefer either, but it would depend on what track I’m at. If I’m at a short track, I would prefer a looser race car. At a larger track, I would prefer a tighter car.

What’s the most complicated part about driving in the series? The most complicated part about racing in ARCA would be the variations of tracks. You can race a superspeedway one weekend, a road course the next, and then a dirt track.

With the changes in the racing schedule due to Covid19, do you think that ARCA will have any events without fans in the stands? If so, how do you feel about that? I just want to get back to racing as soon as possible. I hope that fans will be allowed in the stands, but if that’s not possible, it won’t change how excited I’ll be to get back on track.

Was racing always your dream? Racing was definitely not always my dream. I grew up playing a bunch of sports like a normal kid. I wasn’t exposed to racing until I was around 14 or so. I finally got in a legend car at 15 years old.

What’s the toughest part of a race weekend? The toughest part of a race weekend for me is just finding time for myself where I can relax before a race.

Would you ever own your own racetrack? I think the only racetrack I could ever own would be a little private track on my own property.

What racing series or style do you follow the most? NASCAR is the racing series that I follow the most.

What is your ultimate racing goal? I just want to be as successful as possible at whatever level I’m at. For this ARCA season, the goal is to win multiple races along with the championship.

We'd like to thank Drew Dollar for taking the time out of his busy schedule. Stay tuned for the next installment of this continuing series.