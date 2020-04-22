Celebrating 50 Years of the Harley-Davidson XR750: Part I of IV

Celebrating 50 Years of the Harley-Davidson XR750: Part I of IV

If forced to condense the long, illustrious history of the Grand National Championship into a single mental image, what would jump into your head?

Would you drift back to the mid-’70s and envision an epic showdown featuring legendary champions Jay Springsteen, Kenny Roberts and Gary Scott?

Or maybe the mid-’80s, when superstars Ricky Graham and Bubba Shobert went to war with double champ Randy Goss and an up-and-coming Scott Parker?

For many -- perhaps even most -- it would have to be the mid-’90s, after Parker had long since established himself as the most successful rider in series history, but then found himself pushed to the very brink by fellow GOAT candidate Chris Carr?

 

The mid-2000s looms large in the formative memories of today’s dirt track heroes -- an era dominated by Carr, who had taken the torch from Parker and was doing all he could to not relinquish it to the likes of Joe Kopp, Jake Johnson, Kenny Coolbeth, Jr. and Jared Mees.

 

And to finish out that trend, the mid-’10s wouldn’t be a terrible selection either -- a time in which future Hall-of-Famers Mees, Bryan Smith and Brad Baker helped set the table for the new golden age currently being enjoyed by the revitalized American Flat Track series.

 

But whatever era you chose, it’s almost unavoidable that mental image would prominently feature Harley-Davidson’s iconic XR750 -- just as it did in all of the examples provided above.

...

 

STORY CONTINUED at www.americanflattrack.com/news

 

