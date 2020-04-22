Monster Energy Supercross holds virtual roundtable

Tune in for the first-ever Monster Energy Supercross virtual press conference as 5-time Supercross Champion and NBC Sports Broadcaster, Ricky Carmichael checks in with the current 450SX Class points-leaders.
In this #SXAtHome series, fans will hear from Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, Honda’s Ken Roczen, KTM’s Cooper Webb, Yamaha’s Justin Barcia and Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson as they describe the past few weeks following Round 10 in Daytona and how the pandemic brought their lives and the racing world to an abrupt halt.
Race fans will also hear how the pandemic has affected their personal lives, training during uncertainty, thoughts on the season through ten rounds and how they are looking forward to resuming racing and completing the Supercross championship.