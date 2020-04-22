Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Up and Comers: Two Rookies Ready to Shine in Pro Buggy

When it comes to Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series (LOORRS) drivers putting their skills to the test, nothing tests them quite like the Pro Buggy class. This open-wheel buggy asks a lot of its driver to go quickly around the course, but two drivers are ready to tackle Pro Buggy for the first time in 2020.

As he gets ready to line up for his first LOORRS race, Dale Ebberts comes into the season with an impressive resume outside the short course. As he approaches his 50th birthday, Ebberts has enjoyed four championships in SCORE with multiple race wins. He has also raced motorcycles, personal watercraft and desert races in a Trophy Truck. So while he brings experience, he will be a rookie to the short course format.

"The car control that I see in the Pro Buggy class is impressive. Having done a little testing now, I can see that what the drivers make look easy, takes incredible talent. I know that just keeping up with the lead pack will be a big step. That step alone is going to take getting comfortable in the car and understanding how the car will react to course conditions. Once I have a comfort level in the car we can then start on the little things that will need to add up to get truly competitive. Winning races and a championship will be the ultimate goal.”

After driving 800 horsepower Trophy Trucks, Ebberts is still impressed with the smaller Pro Buggy vehicle.

"The power to weight of a Pro Buggy is amazing. They are so light, with so much power that it is a challenge to keep them going where you want. I was very surprised at how quick these cars are.”

Ebberts' competition for Rookie-of-the-Year will come by way of recreational driver-turned-pro in Adam Gruender. What started as buying a UTV for his daughters quickly transitioned into racing when the girls didn’t like it. Instead of selling it, he started running it in the ASCC Regional Series and the love for racing took off. Throughout his career, Gruender has had seasons packed full of racing as well as years he’s taken off completely, but now he is ready to make his debut in the Pro Buggy class and get back to his winning ways.

These two drivers are ready to gain experience and prove their worth in the Pro Buggy class, and it all starts at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park this May as Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series gets underway in Chandler, Arizona.