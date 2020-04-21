NASCAR Hall of Fame Launches Diecast "Cast Your Vote" Promotion

In celebration of the upcoming NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Class of 2021, the NASCAR Hall of Fame has launched a diecast "Cast Your Vote" promotion.

From April 21 through May 17, NASCAR fans are invited to vote for their favorite of three unique and newly-created diecast car design schemes. All fans who participate will be automatically entered to win their own NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Class of 2021 1:24 diecast car. Five participants will be randomly selected following the promotion.

The winning design will be customized to feature Inductee names and will be available for purchase at the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Gear Shop next year.

To learn more, view the diecast designs and place a vote, visit https://www. nascarhall.com/hall-of-famers/ diecast-vote.

NHOF PR