Horses and Horsepower premiere on RIDE TV

RIDE TV is thrilled to premiere its newest special, Horses and Horsepower, a celebration of the connections between the equine and engine worlds.

"The idea for the show was sparked by the Thorson family, who not only founded ThorSport Racing (the longest-tenured team in the NASCAR Truck Series) and made it a success, but was also thoroughly involved with the horse industry," said Craig Morris, President of RIDE TV. "We realized there were many families with similar stories: The DeJorias with Funny Cars and hippotherapy, the Earnhardts with NASCAR and barrel racing, the Schumachers with Formula 1 and reining horses and the list goes on. It was evident that synergies existed between the passions and behaviors of equestrian sports fans and motor sports fans, but more than that, there were interesting stories that we really wanted to tell."

The show features Allison Thorson, World Champion equestrian and advisor to the Thorson family's NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series team, and Emily Williams, a professional model and vintage car enthusiast. Williams and Thorson cross the country, meeting individuals who share their passions for horses and cars. Along their journey, they meet up with Taylor Earnhardt, barrel racer and daughter of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, for a visit to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

"Diving into the lives of folks in the equine and racing worlds with one thing in common - horsepower - is a one-of-a-kind adventure that I am excited to share with viewers." Thorson said. "Growing up in both the equine and motorsport racing industries allows me to offer a unique perspective to this world, and I am proud to work on a show that combines all of my passions."

Horses and Horsepower will premiere on RIDE TV on April 23rd at 8p.m. EDT. Watch it live on RIDE TV on AT&T U-verse (channel 1676), DISH (channel 248) or RIDE TV GO ( www.RIDETV.com ). A full list of cable operators that carry RIDE TV can be found at www.RIDETV.com/Watch

RIDE TV