MAVTV Motorsports Network Launches Exclusive “MAVTV Select” for Samsung TV Plus

Racing News
Thursday, Apr 16 56
MAVTV Motorsports Network Launches Exclusive “MAVTV Select” for Samsung TV Plus

In response to the high demand for motorsports racing and automotive content, MAVTV is launching a free, ad-supported network where it will feature all motorsports, including Pro Motocross, Late Model Dirt, Pro Pulling, and more racing content. The new motorsports dedicated channel, “MAVTV Select”, is exclusively on Samsung TV Plus, channel 1190
 

Samsung TV Plus includes over 100 channels in news, sports, movies, entertainment and more. Pre-installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TV’s, users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection - no download, additional device or subscription needed.

"The future of television viewing is being redefined by changing technology and the resulting unlimited options for viewers to consume video entertainment. Combining the increased demand for motorsports content and tapping our vast library, we have created MAVTV Select, exclusively for Samsung's TV Plus," stated Dan Teitscheid, President, MAVTV Motorsports Network. "MAVTV Select is a logical evolution as we expand our availability to motorsports fans in the US and ultimately worldwide."

MAVTV Select will broadcast content from the enormous Lucas Oil Studios library. Daily programming for MAVTV Select is said to remain independent from the existing linear channel. Therefore, LIVE race event programming will stay exclusively on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

MAVTV Select is a free 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports and designed to complement the existing MAVTV Motorsports Network. From archived race events, to figure 8 racing, to car build shows, MAVTV Select will broadcast nothing but the best motorsports content. 

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Statement on the Passing of Henry George “Hank” Steinbrenner II With Racing Paused, Trans Am Team Owner Shifts Focus to Making Medical Supplies »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top