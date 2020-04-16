Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Accepts Entries for Thirteen Run Groups

After considerable deliberation and evaluation from a knowledgeable 12-person Selection Committee, the much-anticipated letters of acceptance into the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion have been issued. Owners of some of the world’s most historic race cars are gearing up to compete August 13-16 at Monterey County’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. This year’s Rolex Reunion is comprised of 13 popular run groups spanning a century of motorsports history.
No stranger to Laguna Seca’s challenging twists and turns are historic cars from the Trans-Am and Can-Am era. These ground-pounding run groups provide a flashback to when Chevrolet Camaros, Dodge Challengers, and Ford Mustangs ran bumper-to-bumper in Trans-Am, while in Can-Am the McLarens, Shadows and Lolas roared along the original nine-turn 1.9-mile circuit.
Also featured this year is the ever popular IMSA GTO/GTP run group. Two All American Racers’ Toyota Eagles will be on track for spectators to enjoy. The Eagle MkIII GTPs will go head-to-head alongside legendary Porsches, Jaguars, and Nissans.
The Chevrolet vs Ford rivalry will return in the 1963-1966 GT over 2500cc run group. Fan favorite Corvettes, Mustangs, and Cobras will be battling once more for manufacturer supremacy.
A Monterey Car Week milestone takes place this year, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Pebble Beach Road Races. To honor this anniversary and Laguna Seca’s beginnings, over 30 historic cars from the 1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT era have been selected. Fans watching will be able to imagine the sights and sounds that once filled the narrow roads winding through Del Monte forest.
To complement the exciting racing and bustling paddock, there will be some can’t miss activities on the schedule, such as book signings, panel interviews with racing greats, and demonstration laps. Exhibits and the popular Hagerty Marketplace will give fans plenty of opportunities to further connect with motorsports history.
For those looking to enjoy more of Laguna Seca Recreation Area, premier campsites are still available. For complete advance pricing and availability for ticket packages, VIP hospitality, and preferred parking, please visit WeatherTechRaceway.com or call the Tickets and Accommodations Office at 831-242-8200.
