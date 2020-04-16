Formula Drift Announces Revised 2020 Schedule

Formula DRIFT is very pleased to announce its revised 2020 competition schedule, which kicks off with a bang at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on July 3-4. Not only is it Independence Day weekend but the very first official FD event was held at the same track in 2004, making it an appropriate starting point under these extraordinary circumstances.

As fans will know, the cancellation of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach subsequently caused the cancellation of the opening round of the 2020 Formula DRIFT series on the Streets of Long Beach. However, Formula DRIFT has been working hard behind the scenes with the tracks, teams and sponsors to ensure the season takes place.

“With the cancellation of the opening round and the uncertainty regarding the ability to organize live events in the first few months following the national directives regarding COVID-19, we have worked closely with all our venue partners to create a new 2020 schedule,” said Jim Liaw, President of Formula DRIFT. “We’ve taken these steps, in consultation with the teams and sponsors, in order to give us the highest probability of achieving our goal to run an eight-round Championship. Obviously, this may still be subject to national directives since the safety of our fans, teams, vendors, sponsors and staff remains our number one priority.”

The new schedule represents the best chance of completing an eight-round Formula DRIFT Championship based on venue availability. Additional consideration was given to the European and Asian teams who wish to compete in 2020, and this should allow them to join the series.

The majority of tracks remain part of the 2020 schedule, although several dates have been changed to accommodate the events into a compressed timeline. Unfortunately, Long Beach, CA and Orlando, FL have been lost but new events have been created at Irwindale Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

“Our venue partners have been incredibly flexible under these very challenging circumstances,” Jim Liaw continued. “Irwindale has given us a second date, and we plan to radically change the course layout to create something really special for the first event there in August. Additionally, Texas Motor Speedway opened a date for us and we’re excited to return to Texas to see all the fans again!

“As we mentioned in our previous statement, everybody at Formula DRIFT is incredibly appreciative of the tremendous support shown by our fans, as well as the commitment of the teams, vendors, sponsors and track management teams around the country. We’re all looking forward to seeing the 2020 FD season kick-off with what will surely be a very special Independence Day celebration at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.”

Throughout the 2020 schedule, fans and participants can be assured Formula DRIFT will adhere to local and national government guidance on health and safety.

For the revised competition schedule and ticket information, visit formulad.com. Fans who purchased tickets to events on the previous schedule will be contacted with a number of options to obtain tickets to the new events or to obtain refunds.

FORMULA DRIFT 2020 COMPETITION SCHEDULE