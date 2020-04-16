CARS Tour Releases Revised 2020 Schedule

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour has announced its revised 2020 season schedule in light of COVID-19 pandemic that has canceled much of the start of the season.

The revised schedule reflects appropriate date adjustments based on the current conditions and information gathered by CARS Tour officials. All dates and events are subject to change depending on further developments.

“We revised this schedule based on the information we have now and with the goal of getting the complete season in. I think it is important to get a plan in place and be prepared to move forward with our season when we can,” said CARS Tour Series owner Jack McNelly. “We owe it to our teams, our sponsors, and all of the loyal fans to get this season back on track and completed just as we originally planned on that first green flag at Southern National. As usual we like to be proactive, and by doing so, we hope this results in giving teams and fans the time to plan for our upcoming events.”

2020 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Revised Schedule

Saturday May 30th Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway – Nashville, TN (SLM)

Friday June 5th Ace Speedway – Elon, NC (LMSC)

Saturday June 13th Hickory Motor Speedway – Hickory, NC (SLM/LMSC)

Saturday June 20th Dominion Raceway – Thornburg, VA (LMSC)

Saturday July 4th Jennerstown Speedway Complex – Jennerstown, PA (SLM)

Saturday July 11th Carteret County Speedway – Swansboro, NC (LMSC)

Saturday August 1st Hickory Motor Speedway – Hickory, NC (SLM/LMSC)

Saturday August 29th Langley Speedway – Hampton, VA (LMSC)

Saturday September 19th South Boston Speedway – South Boston, VA (SLM/LMSC)

Saturday September 26th Bristol Motor Speedway - Bristol, TN (SLM)

Saturday October 17-18th Orange County Speedway – Rougemont, NC (LMSC)