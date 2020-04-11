Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Up and Comers: Bronsen Chiaramonte in Production 1000 UTV

Since its introduction in 2017, Production 1000 UTV has been developing drivers for the next level and encouraging close competition with its limited modification rules package. For many drivers eager to make the jump to the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, the Production 1000 UTV class is where they can find some of the best competition.

While the class features an array of driver ages and experiences, for the almost 15-year-old Bronsen Chiaramonte, entering Production 1000 UTV for the first time has been the natural progression of his racing career. The driver out of El Cajon, California, started his Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series appearances in JR1 Kart before making the move to Modified Kart.

"I was introduced to off road by my older cousin Sheldon Creed. He has been in the off road world for a long time. I would always come out to the races to watch him and at one race I really wanted to drive. So at the start of the next season I was given a JR1 Kart, raced that and moved up the chain.”

As the lone rookie, Chiaramonte has a deep field of experienced racers that he’ll face when he shows up to the opening round. That doesn’t seem to be holding him back from planning out goals both for this season and long term.

"Coming into the 2020 season with a new car, new setups, and an entirely new thinking perspective, it’s going to be a very exciting year for all of us. I am going for Rookie-of-the-Year and to finish the best we can in points! My long term goals for the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series are to run all of the classes that are available and collect as many championships as possible.”

Moving up from running a Kart to two-seater UTV can be challenging, though it seems like Chiaramonte is doing everything he can to make sure he’s ready to mix it up with the veterans.

"From the previous years racing Modified Karts the new car is now going to be an entirely new driving style, so we are really having to start over with the driving knowledge. We have been putting down a lot of seat time with the new car and trying new things. I haven’t driven anything with 4X4 Drive so it's going to be different.”

As a two-time Lucas Oil Off Road Challenge Cup winner in the JR2 Kart and Modified Kart classes, Chiaramonte is ready to show the rest of the Production 1000 UTV drivers he’s up for the biggest challenge of his career. It all starts at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park with each racer counting down the days until the first green flag waves.