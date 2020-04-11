Indian Motorcycle Announces Home-Delivery Service

Racing News
Saturday, Apr 11 141
Indian Motorcycle Announces Home-Delivery Service

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today introduced its Click.Deliver.Ride program, providing riders with of the option of purchasing a motorcycle from the comfort of their own home. Riders have long had the ability to search for their desired model and customize it to their preference, but they can now work with their local dealer, either online or via phone, to complete their purchase and have their dream bike delivered right to their doorstep.

 

In the same way that Click.Deliver.Ride is providing Indian Motorcycle’s customers with convenience, it is adding value to its network of dealers as well. Dealers play a crucial role in their local communities and economies, which is why Indian Motorcycle has dedicated itself to help them navigate through this unprecedented business situation, with Click.Deliver.Ride at the forefront.

 

“Over the last month, we’ve all had to adjust to a new way of life and have had to alter the ways in which we conduct our business,” said Mike Dougherty, Indian Motorcycle President. “Our hope is that Click.Deliver.Ride. will help bring peace of mind to both our loyal customers and our network of dealers.”

                                                                                     

Click.Deliver.Ride. is available for a limited time only at participating dealers based on applicable laws and is subject to change. To learn more visit: https://www.indianmotorcycle.com/en-us/click-deliver-ride/ and follow along on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Formula E, FIA and all teams and manufacturers agree on cost saving measures amid global coronavirus pandemic Trans Am Series Partner Prefix on the Frontlines to Fight COVID-19 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top