Formula E, FIA and all teams and manufacturers agree on cost saving measures amid global coronavirus pandemic

Racing News
Saturday, Apr 11 103
Formula E, FIA and all teams and manufacturers agree on cost saving measures amid global coronavirus pandemic
 
Formula E and the FIA have today confirmed that the championship will reduce the financial burden on its teams amid the global health crisis by lowering development costs.
 
As part of the plans to reduce costs, Formula E, the FIA, the teams and manufacturers unanimously agreed to postpone the launch of the Gen2 EVO car until the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
 
Following an e-vote, the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) ratified the decision to extend the homologation period, with manufacturers only able to alter powertrain components once over the next two seasons.
 
Teams can either introduce a new car in season seven, for a two-year cycle, or continue to use existing technology for the next season before homologating a new car the year after for a single season.
 
After discussion with manufacturers, the changes to the technical regulations have been made with the long-term financial stability of championship participants in mind.
 
Formula E and the FIA have taken a flexible and collaborative approach to decreasing spending, which will see car development costs cut by half over the next two seasons.
 
In addition to supporting its immediate community, Formula E is committed to finding more ways to fight the global health crisis and help others affected by the spread of coronavirus.
 
To learn more about the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, visit www.FIAFormulaE.com or download the app on iOS and Android.
 
Alternatively, follow Formula E on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. @FIAFormulaE #ABBFormulaE
 

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« ‘5 Things To Look For …’ heading into Chevrolet 275 Indian Motorcycle Announces Home-Delivery Service »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top