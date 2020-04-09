Indianapolis Motor Speedway highlighted all day during racing week in America beginning today at 1 P.M. ET on NBCSN

Racing Week in America continues today at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN with “Best at the Brickyard” – a look back at some of the most electrifying moments of the past two decades at one of the world’s most iconic tracks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
In addition, NASCAR America presents the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge championship race from Martinsville Speedway at 7 p.m. ET. Landon Cassill and Ryan Preece advanced to the championship with wins in last night’s event at Myrtle Beach Speedway.
Following is the field for tonight’s event at Martinsville: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Parker Kligerman, Landon Cassill, Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe.
In addition, it was announced on Wednesday that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete in the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge at virtual Michigan International Speedway live this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Click here for more info.
TODAY, APRIL 9 – BEST AT THE BRICKYARD
Thursday focuses on historic races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including NBC Sports’ inaugural presentation of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 in primetime at 8 p.m. ET, as well as NASCAR’s Brickyard 400s from 2004 and 2005. Drive Like Andretti – NBC Sports’ documentary celebrating racing icon Mario Andretti – will air at 11 p.m. ET. The night also includes the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge championship race from Martinsville at 7 p.m. ET.
|COVERAGE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|INDYCAR - Grand Prix of Indianapolis 2019
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR - 2005 Brickyard 400
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge Championship - Martinsville
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|INDYCAR - 103rd Indianapolis 500 (2019)
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Drive Like Andretti
|11 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR - 2004 Brickyard 400
|12 a.m.
|NBCSN
|100th Indy 500 Special
|2 a.m.
|NBCSN
Below is each day’s highlighted content throughout the week:
- Thursday, April 9: “Best at the Brickyard”
- Friday, April 10: “Daytona Speed Day”
- Saturday, April 11: “Championship Saturday”
- Sunday, April 12: “Sunday Funday
FRIDAY, APRIL 10 – DAYTONA SPEED DAY
A trip down memory lane where legends are made - Daytona International Speedway - including Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first Daytona 500 win in 2004 and highlights from this year’s IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona.
|EVENT
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|NASCAR - 2004 Daytona 500
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR - Daytona International Speedway, July 2001
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|2020 Daytona Supercross
|12 a.m.
|NBCSN
|IMSA - 2020 Rolex 24
|2 a.m.
|NBCSN
SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY
It’s what every driver works for. On Saturday, NBCSN gives fans some of the best championship moments, including Jimmie Johnson claiming his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series title in 2016.
|EVENT
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Miami 2016
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|INDYCAR Championship - Sonoma 2015
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Miami 2004
|12 a.m.
|NBCSN
|American Flat Track - Meadowlands 2018
|2 a.m.
|NBCSN
SUNDAY, APRIL 12 – SUNDAY FUNDAY
Above all else, racing is fun - and that’s what the final day of Racing Week in America is about.
|EVENT
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2019
|10:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|INDYCAR - Texas Motor Speedway 2016
|12:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Racing Roots - Kyle Larson
|2:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
NBC Sports PR