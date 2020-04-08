Dates announced for 37th annual Pioneer Pole Buildings 2021 Motorsports Show

The Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2021 Presented by Sunoco Distributed by Insinger Performance Race Car and Trade Show will return to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA for a 13th consecutive year a week later than previously announced.

The 37th annual event will be held on Friday January 22nd thru Sunday January 24th thanks in part to a shift in the calendar of other events based off New Year’s Day landing on a weekend.

The new 2021 show date avoids back-to-back weekends with the nearby Allentown, PA PPL Center Indoor Auto Racing Series events and the Motorsports show, both promotions of Len Sammons Productions.

With New Year’s Day on a Friday, the traditional Ironton Telephone sponsored Indoor races headlined by the TQ (Three Quarter) Midgets have moved back to January 8th and 9th in 2021. The new Motorsports date will also avoid conflict for show dealers who attend the Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK.

The Motorsports show will now return as it had been for many years a week before the annual Indoor Auto Racing Series events inside N.J.’s historical Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. The NAPA Know How weekend in AC will be held January 29 and 30 in 2021.

Soon to be available is the colorful brochure outlining all the details of the Pioneer PPB Motorsports Trade Show with exciting changes being made to the floor plan.

Exhibitors from this year’s show are invited to renew their space first by May 31st. After that date all remaining available space in the 200,000 square feet of show space will become available on a first come, first serve basis.

Those interested in receiving one of the new colorful show brochures when they are printed can simply drop an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with name, address and phone number or call Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618. Information will also be posted at the show web-site, www.motorsportstradeshow.com when available.

One of the most popular events during the three day show has been, and will again be, Saturday night’s Ms. Motorsports Pageant sponsored by Aqua Duck Water Transport. One woman will walk off with a $1,500 cash prize along with the popular poster deal. Sunday will continue to be Kid’s Day at the show.

Many racing facilities and sanctioning bodies will be represented, using the show to announce their 2021 racing plans and schedules. The show will include over 200 race cars of all kinds

A special Motorsports hotel rate, at the Valley Forge Casino, will be available in the coming weeks through a link off the show web-site.

The three day show will feature just about everything imaginable in Motorsports. The 2020 edition of the show drew healthy crowds with former NASCAR talents and now TV personalities Dale Jarrett, a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and Kyle Petty drawing large crowds for autograph sessions.

The Expo Center is a very popular location with show attendees and exhibitors as it is easy to get to from area highways and offers free parking.

Check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com for further information.

AARN PR